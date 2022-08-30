PHOTO ESSAY | Celebrating 100 Years of Garfield High School

by Susan Fried

After a two-year delay and several years of planning, Garfield High School (GHS) celebrated its centennial on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hundreds of graduates from classes representing the 1940s to the 2020s showed up to show their Bulldog pride. At mini reunions, classmates who hadn’t seen each other in years hugged, reminisced about their high school days, and talked about their lives since graduation. The joy and excitement people exuded from reconnecting with old friends was palpable.

Mini reunions for each graduating year were held in various areas around the school. There was a reception for current and past staff in the library, and a formal program featuring current Seattle Mayor and 1976 Garfield graduate Bruce Harrell as master of ceremonies in the gym.

The day included musical performances by the GHS Drumline, GHS Jazz Band, and a variety of other performances featuring Garfield graduates. Half a dozen food trucks from local vendors were in the parking lot nearby, fueling the festivities. Everywhere people were connecting with old friends and classmates, some of whom had traveled from out of state for the occasion. Alumni brought their children and grandchildren to proudly show them the high school where people like Jimi Hendrix, Quincy Jones, and countless local legends had gone to school.

Jacqualine Hicks Boles, class of 1990, holds a Garfield High School yearbook from 1987 during the mini reunion for classes of 1980 through 2022 on the football field. The reunions were part of a full day of activities celebrating Garfield’s centennial on Aug. 27, 2022, at the historic Central District school (Photo: Susan Fried)

Lillie Knauls (center) class of 1966, sits with some of her fellow graduates during the Garfield Centennial Celebration. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Denise Ransom (left), class of 1987, and old friend Darryl Glover (right), class of 1986, celebrate Garfield’s Centennial on Aug. 27. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Garfeild alumni look at old yearbooks in the library during the Centennial Celebration. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Garfield High School Drumline performs outside the gym during Garfield’s Centennial Celebration. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Garfield High School cheerleaders perform before the formal program for Garfield’s Centennial Celebration. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Seattle Senior Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell, class of 1993, speaks during the formal program celebrating Garfield’s Centennial. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Garfield High School basketball great Joyce Walker gets up to acknowledge the crowd after being introduced during the formal program. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A Garfield High School graduate enjoys a performance of the GHS Drumline. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Garfield High School Class of 1962 friends Levi Fisher, Mike Schwartz, and Tom Mathers greet each other during the historic school’s Centennial Celebration. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Graduates from 1968 greet each other on the stairs outside the school’s front entrance during Garfield’s Centennial Celebration. (Photo: Susan Fried)

