A September Roundup of Arts Events in the South End

by Amanda Ong

September is here, and with it comes a fantastic range of Seattle arts events. In addition to shows, exhibits, and performances, there are also open houses, literary talent, parties, theater, and music events both indoors and out.

The Emerald brought together some of these amazing events so that this September can be a memorable one for you. Check them out!

Tyna Ontko. Photographic study, La Wayaka Current, 2022. (Photo courtesy of 4 Culture.)

Sept. 1–29

Gallery 4Culture, 101 Prefontaine Place

Free

This month, the 4Culture Gallery welcomes a new exhibit featuring Tyna Ontko, an artist who uses natural and industrial materials along with yellow cedar carvings in The Shape of Evidence. The resulting compositions are intended to resemble useful objects.

Sept. 9–10

Central Area Senior Center, 500 30th Ave. S

Free (opening gala $25)

The ninth-annual Jackson Street Jazz Walk is a Seattle Central District celebration of the city’s rich history of jazz. From deep Black musical traditions, icons like Ernestine Anderson, Ray Charles, and Quincy Jones began their iconic careers here.

The celebration kicks off with a Black & White Gala on Sept. 9, featuring two live bands, dancing, as well as hors d’oeuvres, and continues on Sept. 10 with the 12-band, seven-stage Jackson Street Jazz Walk. Performances include: Eugenie Jones, Alex Dugdale Fade Quartet, Jovino Santos Neto, E. Pruitt & Maureese Itson Band, Peter Adams Quartet, Jennifer Mellish, Jeremy Shaskus Quartet/featuring Nathan Breedlove, Kim Maguire, Jean Chaumont Group, Trifecta, Tim Kennedy Trio, Good Company, and Rik Wright’s Fundamental Focus.

Tickets to the opening gala can be purchased through CASC & Jackson Street Jazz Walk’s Eventbrite page. The following day is free, but guests are encouraged to donate to the Northwest Harvest Food Bank. Donations may be made online through Shunpike. Black and white attire suggested.

Sept. 10, 6–9 p.m.

1902 S Main St.

Free

The Pratt Fine Arts Center Open House happens on Sept. 10, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. with live artist demos, youth and teen art activities, four performances from the Jackson Street Jazz Walk, food trucks, and a beer garden in Pratt Park. A free event, the Pratt Fine Arts Center invites all to take advantage of the center’s resources and explore new art mediums, classes, and programs at Pratt.

In other Pratt news: The Center recently announced 17 artists to receive the largest scholarship opportunity they ever offered, with $49,700 in total funding. These artists are also given access to Pratt’s classes and studios. Read more about the scholarship recipients in the Pratt Fine Arts Center press release.

Sept. 10, 1–9 p.m.

Historic C-ID, near 423 Maynard Ave. S

Free

Since 2006, the C-ID Night Market has been offering an open-air market experience similar to ones popular across Asia. Live bands and break-dancing groups perform and streets are segmented off to allow for street vendors to offer food, crafts, shopping, and entertainment. This night market celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival, a festival popular throughout East and Southeast Asia which celebrates the full moon and autumn harvest.

Sept. 11, 1–10 p.m.

Hing Hay and Donnie Chin Parks, Chinatown-International District

Free

This one-day festival in the CID is the brainchild of Corean American artist Che Sehyun, and features food, fashion, storytelling, and performances from cultural workers both local and around the world. The “future ancient” aspect includes tapping into ancient cultural practices and bringing them into our futures, sharing them within a framework of collective liberation. Check out shows by Vietnamese Elders, a Samoan fire knife dancer, Capoeira and martial arts performances, yoga classes, food, and more. There will also be an outdoor screening of the movie A Different Mirror: Community Building and Resilience in Seattle’s CID.

Follow The Future Ancient on Instagram for more updates.

Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.

The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S

Tickets from $15 to $20

Jun Iida moved to Seattle, Washington, in 2020 where he has quickly established himself in the jazz scene, performing with Xavier LeCouterier, Martin Budde, Dylan Hayes, and more. Tickets are available through The Royal Room’s website.

Sept. 16–17

Town Hall, 1119 8th Ave.

Free for youth ages 22 and under; adult passes from $35 to $250

Town Hall presents the 2022 Writers Festival, Volume I: Humble Beginnings. The first literary festival in Seattle in 15 years, the lineup features many notable fiction and non-fiction authors: Siddhartha Mukherjee, Lan Samantha Chang, A.M. Homes, David Quammen. Oscar Hokeah, Leila Mottley, Joyce Carol Oates, Ted Chiang, and Sloane Crosley. Elliott Bay Book Company, Third Place Books, Hedgebrook, Hugo House, SAL, Seattle Escribe, SUBE, Clarion West, and more local businesses will also be present. Buy passes on the Town Hall Seattle website.

Sept. 16–25

Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave.

Limited free passes for BIPOC, LGBTQ+, or disabled people

Passes from $60 to $150

Northwest Film Forum presents the 25th-annual Local Sightings Film Festival, a collection of shorts and feature films from Pacific Northwest creatives and filmmakers. The Fest has virtual, in-person, and hybrid options. Check out films from new and established filmmakers, as well as workshops, panels, and events. Browse the program at the official Northwest Film Forum website.

Sept. 17, 9:30 p.m.

The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S

Tickets from $15 to $20

The Highsteppers are Seattle’s classic soul-inspired dance band, a nine piece group specializing in classic soul and R&B from the ʼ60s and ʼ70s. Unique among modern dance bands, the Highsteppers tout a full horn section and three lead singers, and their soul keeps everyone dancing! Tickets are available on The Royal Room’s website.

Sept. 17, 7 p.m.

Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King Street

Tickets from $25 to $60

The Wing Luke Museum’s after-hours House Party is an opportunity to explore the museum’s exhibits and enjoy performances, interactive visuals, music, and dance by AANHPI and QTBIPOC artists. Bring friends and family alike, the House Party is a fun night out for all ages. Tickets are available for purchase on the Wing Luke Museum’s website.

Sept. 23, 9:00 p.m.

Clock-Out Lounge, 4864 Beacon Ave. S

Tickets $15 advanced, $20 at door

Clock-Out Lounge presents LIVt’s Pink and Orange EP Release, with special guests Ava Dasar and B3Lina. Olivia Thomas, stage name LIVt, is a homegrown Washingtonian based in Renton, whose music is filled with the joy of expression and love. LIVt speaks through her music to what it means to be yourself proudly as someone who is Black and queer, or as whoever you are, to embrace and love yourself. Pacific Northwest sunsets are the inspiration for her new EP, Pink and Orange, which she celebrates with the Clock-Out Lounge.

Tickets are available for advanced purchase on Clock-Out Lounge’s website and at the door.

Amanda Ong (she/her) is a Chinese American writer from California. She is currently a master’s candidate at the University of Washington Museology program and graduated from Columbia University in 2020 with degrees in creative writing and ethnicity and race studies.

📸 Featured Image: Artist and printmaker Jite Agbro (left) at a previous open house event at Pratt Fine Arts Center. (Photo: Alec Miller)

