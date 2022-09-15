South End Scoop: Books & More From KCLS — National Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month

The King County Library System (KCLS) and the South Seattle Emerald are teaming up to bring you the “South End Scoop.” Dig into this community-centered column each month for great book, music, movie, and event recommendations from your local librarians.

Photo courtesy of the King County Library System.

National Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month (NHHM) runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic and Latinx Americans who have enriched our nation.

The national observation began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover the 30-day period that exists now. Visit KCLS’ NHHM webpage to learn more about Hispanic and Latinx Americans’ achievements and contributions, and read on for a selection of books, music, and events — courtesy of KCLS library Hope Yeats — to help you celebrate NHHM!

LOCAL LIBRARIAN PICKS

Kids (ages 3 to 7)

El Cucuy is Scared, Too by Donna Barba Higuera

When Ramón’s family moves from Mexico to the United States, the family cucuy (or bogeyman) hitches a ride with them. But El Cucuy soon realizes that his typical scare tactics have been outmatched by the fear that can come with moving to a new place. After all, what’s so scary about glowing red eyes in your closet when you have a whole school of new classmates to worry about? With vibrant color illustrations and bits of Spanish language sprinkled throughout, this funny and relatable story will be a bedtime hit for both kids and grown-ups.

“El Cucuy is Scared, Too!” by Donna Barba Higuera, illustrated by Juliana Perdomo

Teens (ages 14 to 17)

Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez

Camila is a fútbolera, a magician with a ball at her feet. When Camila’s team qualifies for the Sudamerica tournament, accompanied with the chance to play before U.S. talent scouts, two halves of her life threaten to unravel. Will she throw her soccer dreams away for love and family, or take her place en la cancha for a ticket to a better life? With humor, tension, and a touch of romance, Argentine American author Méndez scores with Furia, her first novel for young adults.

“Furia” by Yamile Saied Méndez

Adult (ages 18 and older)

Jawbone by Mónica Ojeda

In an English-language debut described as “Edgar Allan Poe meets a few of the mean girls,” Ecuadorian writer Ojeda transports us to a macabre version of Catholic school, where best friends Annelise and Fernanda bond over their mutual love of internet horror culture. When the school’s literature teacher begins to lose her tenuous grip on reality, the girls enter into a kind of danger even they couldn’t conjure up in their darkest dreams.

“Jawbone” by Mónica Ojeda

All-Ages Music

Dharma by Sebastián Yatra (2022) (streaming on hoopla)

Fresh off his success with the hit song “Dos Orguitas” from the Encanto soundtrack, Colombian Latin-pop sensation Sebastián Yatra is back with his third studio release. Whether you’re trying to hold onto the light-hearted feeling of summer with “Tacones Rojos” or are embracing your moodier fall side with “Melancólicos Anónimos,” there’s something for everyone to enjoy from 17 genre-bending tracks that draw from synth-pop, flamenco, vallenata, reggaeton, and more! And with a wealth of contributing guest artists, including Rauw Alejandro, Natti Natasha, and Daddy Yankee, these bops and ballads will simply make you want to dance.

“Dharma” by Sebastián Yatra (2022)

UpComing Events

We offer a variety of programs for all ages! Visit KCLS.org/Events for a full list of in-person and online events and activities.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 10:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Federal Way Library

Celebrate the opening of the Makerspace at the Federal Way Library with live music, activities, and demonstrations. KCLS Makerspaces provide hands-on learning opportunities for all ages to explore emerging technologies — from engineering, robotics, coding, and 3D printing, to sewing and music production. Watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and check out the new space with a self-guided tour from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Online

Hear from Dr. Jessica Hernandez, transnational Indigenous scholar, scientist, and community advocate based in the Pacific Northwest. Dr. Hernandez will discuss her book, Fresh Banana Leaves, which looks at healing Indigenous landscapes through Indigenous science with stories that center the voices of Latin American women and land protectors. Poet laureate Claudia Castro Luna will moderate.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Online

Join us for a discussion with Reyna Grande, award-winning author, motivational speaker, and writing teacher. Grande will talk about her memoir, A Dream Called Home/La búsqueda de un sueño, which recalls her harrowing journey to find home and family. Dr. Alina R. Méndez from the University of Washington will moderate.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Makerspace at the Federal Way Library

Make a 3D art project with cardboard, old book paper, metal bottle caps, markers, and colored pencils. Bilingual instructor Maria G. Casey of The Fat Brush will give a demonstration with different Latinx artists and celebrities.

NEED A LIBRARY CARD?

Residents in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the city of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a physical card to access our full collection or a digital eCard to access our digital collection. Visit KCLS.org/Library-Cards to get started. Contact Ask KCLS if you need assistance with your account, or call (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600.

