NEWS GLEAMS | Late Fees for Unpaid Parking Tickets Will Resume; Opportunities to See Salmon Migration

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

Image is attributed to Mack Male (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0 license).

Late Fees for Unpaid Parking, Camera, and Traffic Tickets on Jan. 30, 2023

Unpaid parking, camera, and traffic tickets have been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, but starting Jan. 30, 2023, Seattle Municipal Court will resume late fees for Seattle infraction tickets that are past their due date. Over 295,000 unpaid tickets are potentially affected.

Court payment plans and community service plans are available for as low as $10 per month or by performing community service at an approved charitable organization. Community members are also invited to schedule a hearing to dispute or mitigate their tickets by Jan. 30, 2023.

How to Pay Your Tickets

Members of the public can pay their tickets online, by phone using a Visa or MasterCard, by mail, or in person at the Seattle Municipal Court or at a neighborhood Seattle Customer Service Center.

If you lost your parking or camera ticket(s), you can look them up using the court’s online portal to check your license plate. Use the “Vehicle Information” tab in the left-hand menu to search your license plate. Click on your license plate, and any Seattle citations issued to that vehicle will be listed.

If you lost your traffic ticket(s), you can use the court’s online portal to search your name under the “Defendant Search” tab. Click on your name, and any Seattle traffic tickets issued to you will be listed.

If you are low-income and have Seattle tickets that are in collections, you can sign up for a Seattle Parking and Traffic Ticket Debt Reduction Hearing. Hearings are held every Thursday starting at 11 a.m. via telephone. Registration is required.Have questions? Check Seattle Municipal Court’s Ticket Response Options page or contact its customer service team at 206-684-5600.

The Washington State Department of Health Wants Your Feedback on Its COVID-19 Response

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is conducting a COVID-19 After Action Report, which will be used to improve future emergency response practices. The goal of this survey is to inform the agency’s COVID-19 After Action Report by gathering community feedback relating to how DOH responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey will take approximately 20 to 25 minutes to complete. Participation is voluntary. All survey submissions are anonymous and aggregated; names are not collected during the survey process, and there will be no attempt to associate an individual’s responses with their identity or use responses to identify individuals. Information collected via this survey may be subject to release in accordance with RCW 42.56 (Public Records Act).

The survey is now available via SurveyMonkey.

If you have any questions, please contact Amber McPherson, Pandemic After Action Report Supervisor, at amber.mcpherson@doh.wa.gov. To request this document in another format, call 1-800-525-0127. Deaf or hard of hearing customers, please call 711 (Washington Relay) or email civil.rights@doh.wa.gov.

Salmon SEEson Offers Viewing Opportunities for Salmon Migration Through November

King County’s Salmon SEEson program helps the public witness salmon migration routes across the region’s watersheds from now through November.

Find viewing locations on the Salmon SEEson website, including virtual and in-person options. Some sites are self-guided, while other locations have opportunities with volunteer naturalists on specific dates in order to help visitors learn more about salmon life cycles and efforts to protect and restore their habitats.

Sites go as far south as Auburn and Black Diamond, east as Carnation and Snoqualmie, north as Bothell and Woodinville, and west as Burien and the Duwamish River.

Visit the EPA website to learn more about the watersheds in your region and their water quality.

Artists Jake Prendez and Angelina Villalobos. (Photo: Hilary Northcraft)

‘DoubleXposure’ Podcast Features South Park Artists Jake Prendez and Angelina Villalobos

A special episode of DoubleXposure Season 2, titled “Making Art, Making Change,” features Jake Prendez, artist and owner of Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, and Angelina Villalobos (also known as “179”), artist, muralist, and community activist. Both artists have been making art since they were children and express their culture through their craft.

“Although Prendez was discouraged from pursuing his passion, Villalobos’ family encouraged her to follow her dream,” writes the DoubleXposure website. “Prendez fortified himself with a deep dive into his Chicano culture, and that’s where he rediscovered his art and his urge to create a space for other Latinx artists and community members to gather: Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, in White Center, Washington.”

DoubleXposure is hosted by veteran arts producer, marketer, and civic advocate Vivian Phillips and award-winning radio journalist Marcie Sillman. This episode is the most recent in a series focused on the South Park neighborhood; listen to all their other episodes on their website.

