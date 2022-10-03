NEWS GLEAMS | The Emerald Hosts 2022 Electoral Debate Tomorrow, Comcast RISE Offers $10K Grants for Small Businesses

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

✨Gleaming This Week✨

The South Seattle Emerald is proud to present our 2022 Electoral Debate! Join us on Oct. 4 at Rainier Arts Center (or livestreamed to your device) where moderator Crystal Fincher will draw from community questions to find out where 37th Congressional District, Position 2 candidates Emijah Smith and Chipalo Street stand on the issues that matter to you.

S﻿ubmit your questions for the candidates!

The Emerald would like to thank our media partners: Real Change News, Hacks & Wonks, KNKX, and KVRU and our community partner, League of Women Voters. This candidate forum was funded in part by a Voter Education Fund grant from King County Elections and the Seattle Foundation.

RSVP via Eventbrite encouraged for live attendance! Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative rapid test (provided) required. Keep up-to-date with event information through our Facebook page!

At the ballot boxes near Uwajimaya in the International District, Seattle residents exercise their right to vote on Election Day. (Photo: Jaidev Vella)

Secretary of State and King County Elections Hosts Elections Roundtable With Steve Hobbs and Julie Wise

The Office of the Secretary of State and King County Elections are hosting an open house at King County Elections. According to the event press release, “Secretary Steve Hobbs and Elections Director Julie Wise will each discuss anticipated misinformation narratives and the security measures that will safeguard Washington’s November General Election. Cameras are welcome during media availability and the subsequent tour of King County’s ballot-processing facility.”

TVW will broadcast the event live on its cable channel and online at TVW.org.

The open house event also takes place in person at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at King County Elections (919 Southwest Grady Way, Renton, WA).

Comcast RISE Offers $10,000 Grants to Small Businesses in King and Pierce Counties

Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 16, eligible small businesses owned by women and People of Color in King and Pierce Counties may apply for a $10,000 grant from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, as well as other grant initiatives. They are:

Comcast RISE Investment Fund: Awards $1 million in grants to 100 small businesses in these two counties, which have been in business for three or more years and have between one and 25 employees.

Awards $1 million in grants to 100 small businesses in these two counties, which have been in business for three or more years and have between one and 25 employees. Marketing Services Grant: Helps recipients with media, creative production, and consultation around marketing strategy.

Helps recipients with media, creative production, and consultation around marketing strategy. Technology Makeover Grant: Provides computer equipment, internet, voice, and cybersecurity services for a 12-month period.

Organizations that are NOT eligible to apply include 501(c)(3) organizations, chamber organizations, educational institutions, church or religious organizations including nondenominational ministries, interdenominational, and ecumenical organizations.

Learn more or apply at the Comcast RISE website. Winners will be notified in mid-November.

Pamela Sneed. (Photo: Patricia Silva, courtesy of The Seattle Public Library)

Poet and Activist Pamela Sneed Brings Coming-of-Age AIDS Era Memoir to Seattle Public Library

The Seattle Public Library welcomes poet and activist Pamela Sneed to a reading and conversation about her new book, Funeral Diva, which is a “poetic memoir about coming-of-age in the AIDS era, and its effects on life and art,” according to the book’s press release. “The New York Times praised Sneed’s collection for ‘its abundance, its desire for language to stir body as well as mind.’ Bringing light to unacknowledged and forgotten activists and caregivers, Sneed celebrates and remembers the contributions and leadership of Black lesbians in AIDS activism.”

This event will be presented in-person at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Seattle Central Library. RSVP on Eventbrite.

The reading and conversation will also be available to livestream from home. It will be recorded, captioned, and then posted on SPL’s YouTube channel after the event.

“Funeral Diva” by Pamela Sneed.

Curated by Shin Yu Pai, former program director of Town Hall Seattle and producer and curator for Atlas Obscura. Presented in partnership with The AMP: Aids Memorial Pathway, Elliott Bay Book Company, and Gay City, and supported by The Seattle Public Library Foundation and the Gary and Connie Kunis Foundation, with media sponsorship from The Seattle Times.

