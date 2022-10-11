ShotSpotter CEO and Dept. Director Donated to Harrell Campaigns

by Carolyn Bick

The Emerald has discovered that Mayor Bruce Harrell received small personal campaign donations from both the CEO of and a department director within ShotSpotter — a gunfire detection system that Harrell has been championing for almost 10 years — in both his 2013 mayoral campaign and his 2021 mayoral campaign.

Seattle Department of Ethics and Elections (EE) records show that ShotSpotter’s Dir. of Customer Success Alfred Lewers contributed a relatively small amount of money ($100) to Harrell’s mayoral campaign in 2021. In 2013, EE records show that ShotSpotter CEO Ralph Clark contributed $535 to Harrell’s 2013 campaign for mayor, too, in addition to the company lobbying the City in 2013 and 2014.

An Oct. 7, 2022, screenshot of the Seattle Department of Ethics and Elections records of ShotSpotter Dir. of Customer Success Alfred Lewers’ donation to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2021 mayoral campaign.

An Oct. 7, 2022, screenshot of the Seattle Department of Ethics and Elections records of ShotSpotter CEO Ralph Clark’s donation to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2013 mayoral campaign.

Personal campaign contributions from company employees are not illegal, and these are relatively small amounts of money. However, the Emerald felt it important to report on these personal donations because they were made against the backdrop of Harrell launching several attempts to bring the ShotSpotter system to Seattle over the same period of time.

This is at least the third time in the last 10 years that Harrell has tried to bring ShotSpotter or equivalent technology to Seattle: He pushed for ShotSpotter in 2014, and then again in 2016.

Additionally, though The Seattle Times noted that in 2014 that then-Councilmember Tim Burgess, Harrell’s current public safety advisor, was skeptical of the technology, he appears to have switched tack fairly quickly, pushing that same year to install the tech in the Rainier Valley.

As The Seattle Times article above points out, ShotSpotter spent at least $4,400 lobbying the City in 2013 and 2014, despite Clark claiming at the time that he had not been “engaged” with the City of Seattle since 2012. The $4,400 appears to be separate from Clark’s personal contributions to Harrell’s 2013 campaign.

Seattle City Council (SCC) visitor logs also show that Clark visited Burgess in 2015.

The Emerald has repeatedly reached out to Harrell’s office for comment but has received no response. The Emerald has also filed several public disclosure requests for records that could shed more light on the matter.

