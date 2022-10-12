Arts in the South End: An October Roundup

by Amanda Ong

Spooky season is upon us — almost time for the Emerald’s T’Challaween! — but there is far more to look forward to in October than just trick-or-treating. From fantastic plays to queer film festivals and Asian American comedy showcases, the Emerald has gathered the best of this month’s events for South Enders to enjoy.

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Theatre Group.)

Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St.

Oct. 11–Oct. 16

One of America’s greatest classic novels turned into a celebrated play by Aaron Sorkin, To Kill a Mockingbird comes to Seattle this October. Starring Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, the cast brings to life Harper Lee’s story of America’s South and the divides between innocence, racism, and justice.

Tickets are available on the STG website.

Seattle Children’s Theatre, 201 Thomas St.

Oct. 11–Nov. 6

Inspired by the early life of Seattle native Jimi Hendrix, The Boy Who Kissed the Sky is set in Seattle’s Central District during the early era of rock ʼnʼ roll music. The play follows a young Black guitarist guided by the spirit of music.

Tickets are available on the SCT website.

The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S

Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.

The Royal Room presents an all-BIPOC showcase featuring talented songwriters presenting their work. This showcase will feature Drea Marilyn, a Filipino-American neo-soul, indie pop, and Americana singer-songwriter based in Seattle; Ben Dyleuth, a first-generation child of a Singaporean mother and Laotian refugee father and multi-genre songwriter and producer; Hamahata; and Lucas Van Linden, a Seattle-based singer-songwriter with foundational training in musical theater and opera. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Stranger Tickets website for $15 or at the door for $20.

King Street Station, 303 Jackson St.

Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

On Oct. 13, King Street Station is launching studio space for Totem Star. In the program’s 10 years, Totem Star has served 4,800 young recording artists, and will now have its own dedicated space in the Chinatown-International District. Totem Star started in a youth detention center and today is a creative mentorship program with 100% POC staff, access to recording equipment and musical resources, and a high quality community building with professional development. On Thursday, Oct. 13, Totem Star’s new home will have an official launch, featuring live performances, local artists, and officials from the mayor’s office. The event is free to the public.

(Photo courtesy of ACT.)

Allen Theatre, 700 Union St.

Through Oct. 23

From Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, comes Choir Boy — a musical with gospel, a cappella music, and harmonies, Choir Boy is an intersectional coming-of-age story following a talented young student as he navigates his identity as Black and queer in a prestigious all-male prep school.

Tickets for Choir Boy are available on the ACT website.

4Culture Gallery, 101 Prefontaine Pl. S

Through Oct. 27

In Undefinable, Mia McNeal uses a critical eye to evaluate “Misogynoir,” a term coined by Moya Bailey to refer to the unique intersection of sexism and racism experienced by Black women. Using intimate gelatin silver prints and a short film, Undefinable offers Black women space to reclaim their narratives as a counterpoint to misogynoir. The exhibit is on view at the 4Culture Gallery until Oct. 27.

Through Oct. 28

Exhibit on display at University of Washington, North Allen Lobby in Suzzallo Library

This upcoming exhibit at the University of Washington, curated by Ron Carver, focuses on acts of resistance by soldiers and veterans during the Vietnam War — from marches to strikes, arrests, stockade revolts, mutinies, and other actions. The exhibit pairs with several concurrent events, including a film series held at the University of Washington in Thompson room 101, featuring Sir! No Sir! on Oct. 13, The FTA Show on Oct. 20, and The Boys Who Said NO on Oct. 27, each at 6 p.m. respectively.

Various Venues

Oct. 13–Oct. 23

The 27th Seattle Queer Film Festival has much to celebrate this year, with a stellar lineup of films and the honor of two world premiere screenings. This year, the festival features the world premiere of WHAT THE FUNK?!, a documentary about Seattle’s all-BIPOC burlesque festival; HIGH SCHOOL, a fictional series adapted from Tegan and Sara Quin’s best-selling memoir of the same name; the U.S. premiere of GOLDEN DELICIOUS, a queer coming-of-age love story; and the world premiere of Bazzooka, the story of an Afropunk singer who returns to Seattle following the mysterious death of her ex. Bazzooka is the brainchild of artist, musician, and filmmaker Danny Denial, who launched the South End’s annual BAZZOOKAFEST in 2021.

Further information about venues, times, and tickets for various screenings are available on the Three Dollar Bill Cinema website.

The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave S

Oct. 15, 9:30 p.m.

MODEL MINORITY is a stand-up comedy showcase centering stand-up performers from the Asian diaspora. Asian Americans are the most underrepresented racial group in stand-up comedy, which, as per the event name, plays directly into the model minority stereotype.

Tickets can be purchased at the Stranger Tickets website at a tongue-in-cheek sliding scale: $20 for People of Color, $30 for allies, $40 for tech bros, and $50 for white men dating Asian women.

Dia De Los Muertos at Evergreen High School

830 SW 116th St.

Oct. 15, 12–6 p.m.

Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery and Evergreen High School are presenting a Dia de los Muertos festival featuring face painting, workshops, food, vendors, arts activities, and more. This is a free family-friendly event.

Sankofa Theater, 815 Seattle Blvd. S

Oct. 20–Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.

After their long-awaited production was halted in 2020 by the pandemic, Noveltease is finally able to present The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, a Literary Burlesque. Featuring one of the most iconic detectives ever, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, a Literary Burlesque features three different adaptations of Holmes, three different actors, and three different choreographers and directors each night. Tickets are $25 for general admission or pay-what-you-choose, and are available on the Noveltease website.

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, 104 17th Ave. S

Oct. 29–Nov. 20

The Williams Project, a theatre company based on Beacon Hill, will partner with LANGSTON to present Seattle’s first-ever professional production of James Baldwin’s The Amen Corner. Directed by Reggie D. White, the ensemble presents the story of a storefront church in Harlem, where Sister Margaret’s piety inspires devotion and fear in the congregation. After someone from her past returns and her son looks for answers, Sister Margaret finds herself in danger.

The Amen Corner will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 20 at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. Opening night is Nov. 3. Buy tickets online through the Williams Project.

Moore Theatre, 1932 2nd Ave.

Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.

In time for Latinx Heritage month and Día de Muertos, Seattle Theatre Group hosts La Cafeteras on Nov. 5 at the Moore Theatre. An Afro-Mexican musical group, Las Cafeteras uses Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats, and rhymes to tell the stories of the Afro-Mexican diaspora and the Civil Rights Movement to traditional Mexican music.

Tickets are $22.50 and are available on the STG website.

Amanda Ong (she/her) is a Chinese American writer from California. She is currently a master’s candidate at the University of Washington Museology program and graduated from Columbia University in 2020 with degrees in creative writing and ethnicity and race studies.

📸 Featured Image: From Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of “Moonlight,” comes “Choir Boy” — an intersectional coming-of-age story and gospel musical following a talented young Black student at a boy’s prep school. Pictured: actor Kyle Ward (center) in a scene from “Choir Boy.” (Photo: Tracy Martin)

