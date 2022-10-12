NEWS GLEAMS | City of Seattle Budget Hearings Continue, White Cane Day Celebrates the Visually Impaired

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

City of Seattle Budget Hearings Continue, Public Involvement Needed

This week, the Seattle City Council is discussing Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposed budget, which is to be amended and approved by the council before going into effect. The budget hearing process is as follows:

Budget Hearing Breakdown: The first day of committee this week, Tuesday, Oct. 11, presented a general overview of the council’s General Fund balancing as well as related fund policies.

Each following day this week will cover a handful of departments and their related budgets:

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD), Department of Neighborhoods (DON), Office of Economic Development ( OED ), and Office of Housing (OH).

Thursday, Oct. 13: Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), Seattle Police Department (SPD), and the Community Safety and Communications Center (CSCC), with comment on public safety.

Friday, Oct. 14: Human Services Department (HSD), Unified Care Team, and Department of Parks and Recreation, with comment on homelessness.

Tune in live or watch recordings of each day on the Seattle Channel. Recordings of each session are usually uploaded within the hour for folks who miss a day. You can stream each hearing on their website Seattle Channel Live.

Hybrid Public Meetings: In-person and online at City Hall:

Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 5:00 p.m. (already passed)

Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5:00 p.m.

All are also welcome to provide public comment during the first committee meeting on Budget Deliberations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 9:30 a.m.

Written public comment will also be accepted at all meetings of the Budget Committee. Comments intended for the full council can be sent to Council@Seattle.gov.

Registration for public comment opens up to two hours before the specific allotted time. Seattle City Council encourages remote participation due to COVID-19, but in-person opportunities are also available at City Hall.

White Cane Day on Oct. 15 Celebrates People Who Are Blind & Visually Impaired

Seattleites are invited to participate in the White Cane Day Walk 2022 in Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10:00 a.m. The 1-mile walk will begin at the south base of the Space Needle (400 Broad St.) and end at the Washington Talking Book & Braille Library (2021 9th Ave.).

According to the press release issued by the Office of the Secretary of State, “The event celebrates people who are blind and visually impaired, many of whom use a ‘white cane.’ White canes not only help drivers and other pedestrians see them; they also enable users to avoid obstacles, find steps and curbs, locate and step over cracks or uneven surfaces, find doorways, get into cars and buses, and more. Through the years the white cane has become a symbol of independence that empowers the blind and visually impaired to explore and navigate their environment.”

The walk will be followed by a reception. Vendors will be on hand to provide information and services such as cane repair, wayfinding apps, human guides, and more.

Those who are blind or visually impaired, their families and friends, and the general public are encouraged to join this free event, which is open to all.

Register via White Cane Day’s Google Form.

White Cane Safety Day was first signed into law in 1964. Over the years, it has shifted from safety towards greater independence and quality. In 2011, White Cane Day was also named Blind Americans Equality Day by then-President Barack Obama.

Seattle Public Library to Extend Hours for Six Branches

Following a summer of reduced hours, the Seattle Public Library will increase service hours for a number of branches starting in mid-October. Changes will take place at the Ballard, Capitol Hill, Douglass-Truth Branch, Madrona-Sally Goldmark Branch, Montlake Branch, and Rainier Beach Branch, as well as the Central Library downtown, which will reopen its upper levels starting Sunday, Oct. 16.

All current open hours can be found at SPL.org/Hours and the updated branch hours are listed below.

CENTRAL LIBRARY

Levels 1 through 5, including the Level 1 Microsoft Auditorium, Level 1 Faye G. Allen Children’s Center, Level 3 Norcliffe Foundation Living Room, Level 3 FriendShop, Level 4 Red Floor with public meeting rooms, and Level 5 Charles Simonyi Mixing Chamber with public computers and Quick Information Center: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

including the Level 1 Microsoft Auditorium, Level 1 Faye G. Allen Children’s Center, Level 3 Norcliffe Foundation Living Room, Level 3 FriendShop, Level 4 Red Floor with public meeting rooms, and Level 5 Charles Simonyi Mixing Chamber with public computers and Quick Information Center: Levels 6 through 10 , including the Levels 6–9 Book Spiral and Level 10 Betty Jane Narver Reading Room: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

, including the Levels 6–9 Book Spiral and Level 10 Betty Jane Narver Reading Room: Level 10 Hugh and Jane Ferguson Seattle Room : Beginning the week of Sunday, Oct. 16, patrons can visit the Seattle Room by appointment on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

:

BALLARD

Monday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

CAPITOL HILL

(Note: Takes effect Thursday, Oct. 20)

Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m.;

Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

DOUGLASS-TRUTH

Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.;

Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

MADRONA-SALLY GOLDMARK

Monday and Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.;

Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Closed Friday;

Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

MONTLAKE

Monday and Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.;

Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Closed Friday;

Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

RAINIER BEACH

Monday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

