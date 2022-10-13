PHOTO ESSAY | Revitalized Skyway Park Reopens!

by Nikki Barron

Skyway Park is back!

After months of renovation, Skyway Park is now open to the public after a major capital project that added a new playground, installed a new mini-turf soccer field, refurbished the softball field, and upgraded the basketball court. King County Parks also installed a new pathway with security lighting and improved ADA accessibility.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, Skyway community members joined King County Executive Dow Constantine and County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay at a community event to celebrate the completion of the $3.9 million improvement project. Representatives from the Seattle Kraken hosted a hockey workshop, gear giveaway, and offered tickets to a regular season game.

“I am grateful to the community for providing the momentum — and cocreating the design — to transform this park for a new generation of Skyway residents,” said Constantine.

King County Executive Dow Constantine speaks during the Oct. 9, 2022, Skyway Park Reopening event. (Photo: Nikki Barron)

The project was mostly funded by the voter-approved King County Parks Levy. The U.S. Department of the Interior contributed about $300,000. Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz recently toured the park along with Constantine.

King County Parks partnered with Skyway Coalition to conduct extensive community engagement to ensure that the redesigned park offers amenities that are most beneficial to local residents.

“We know that access to green spaces and recreation is vital for community health and resilience,” said Zahilay, whose district includes Skyway. “This community deserves a stellar park.”

King County Councilmember (District 2) Girmay Zahilay speaks during the Oct. 9, 2022 Skyway Park Reopening event. (Photo: Nikki Barron)

The Seattle Kraken will organize another community event in January after installing permanent convertible basketball hoops and hockey goals at crosscourt along with four new lights for the basketball court and another swing set. The team will also unveil new artwork created in partnership with local artist T.R. Miles.

A map of Skyway Park with its new renovations, including improved ADA accessibility. (Photo: Nikki Barron)

Representatives from the Seattle Kraken hosted a hockey workshop, gear giveaway, and offered tickets to a regular season game at the Skyway Park Reopening event on Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: Nikki Barron)

Rebecca Berry, manager of the Skyway Coalition, speaks during the Oct. 9, 2022, Skyway Park Reopening event. (Photo: Nikki Barron)

The White Center Teen Program also had a booth at the Skyway Park Reopening event. (Photo: Nikki Barron)

Skyway community members played street hockey at the Skyway Park Reopening event on Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: Nikki Barron)

Warren Jimenez, King County Parks director, addresses attendees during the Oct. 9, 2022, Skyway Park Reopening event. (Photo: Nikki Barron)

Skyway community members played street hockey at the Skyway Park Reopening event on Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: Nikki Barron)

Nikki Barron is a freelance photographer, videographer, and graphic designer for the South Seattle Emerald based in Seattle’s Skyway neighborhood. When she’s not working at The Emerald, you can find her working as the Communications and Outreach Manager at SMASH, a nonprofit that provides access to free and low-cost healthcare to Puget Sound area musicians or as the founder of Papercut, a magazine, and community for women and those that experience misogyny in music. You can learn more about Nikki and see her work at NikkiMarieBarron.com

📸 Featured Image: Skyway community members play street hockey with King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay and King County Executive Dow Constantine. (Photo: Nikki Barron)

