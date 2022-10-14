South End Scoop: Books & More From KCLS — October

The King County Library System (KCLS) and the South Seattle Emerald are teaming up to bring you the “South End Scoop.” Dig into this community-centered column each month for great book, music, movie, and event recommendations from your local librarians.

Summer weather may be dissipating, but our Author Voices series and events schedule is heating up! We’re pairing our librarian’s picks this month with a standout event, and have many more events, activities, and programming lined up to help you settle into fall.

LOCAL LIBRARIAN PICKS

Kids (ages 3 to 7)

Fauja Singh Keeps Going, by Simran Jeet Singh

This inspiring true story follows the first person over 100 to run a marathon. Fauja Singh, whose name means “warrior lion,” was born determined to run, even though he could not walk until his 5th birthday. Readers will cheer Fauja on through hardship and criticism as he perseveres in overcoming the greatest odds. Author Simran Jeet Singh brings Fauja’s powerful story to life in a charming and relatable way.

Author Voices with Simran Jeet Singh

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 10–10:30 a.m.

Online

After enjoying Fauja Singh Keeps Going, learn more about the fascinating details of this true tale at our Author Voices event online. Author Simran Jeet Singh will discuss his book, which is the first children’s picture book by a major publisher to center the Sikh community.

Kids and Tweens (ages 8 to 13)

Twins, by Varian Johnson

When twins and best friends Maureen and Francine Carter begin sixth grade, everything changes. Maureen wants to preserve the status quo, while Francine, who now goes by “Fran,” craves individuality. This coming-of-age graphic novel explores the complexities of sibling relationships and finding one’s identity. Author Varian Johnson weaves humor and warmth throughout the story, and Shannon Wright’s colorful illustrations brilliantly capture the soul and theme of the text: sisterhood.

Author Voices with Varian Johnson

Friday, Oct. 28, 1–1:45 p.m.

Online

Meet award-winning author Varian Johnson at our Author Voices event online. Johnson will talk about his book Twins, and other popular titles, such as The Parker Inheritance and The Great Greene Heist.

Teens (ages 14 to 17)

Coco, directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina

Coco, the beloved Pixar movie, is a perfect encapsulation of heart and determination. Miguel, a young boy who loves music and dreams of becoming a musician, unintentionally finds himself in the Land of the Dead, where he encounters his deceased relatives and colorful alebrijes on his quest to find his father and fulfill his musical destiny. Coco is a crowd-pleaser for all ages that will stand the test of time. You can also check out the movie’s soundtrack from our catalog or stream it through Hoopla.

Sugar Skull Decorating Workshop

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6–7:30 p.m.

Skyway Library

Celebrate Día de Muertos after watching Coco with a fun sugar skull decorating workshop at the Skyway Library. KCLS will provide the supplies.

Adult (ages 18 and older)

Turning Shadows Into Light, edited by Mayumi Tsutakawa and Alan Chong Lau

Tsutakawa and Lau collated and edited this beautiful anthology of works by Asian and Pacific authors and artists who hail from the Northwest. Interspersed between the prose are firsthand works of poetry, art, and photography from early Japanese and Chinese photographers and artists; Filipino musicians; and Japanese, Chinese, and Filipino writers. Readers will experience an exquisite spectrum of emotions as they reflect on this snapshot of Asian American arts and culture.

Beautiful Iris: A Kibei Woman’s Story with Mayumi Tsutakawa

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Burien Library

Join local author Mayumi Tsutakawa for an homage to her mother’s life. Tsutakawa’s mother, Ayame Kyotani, was born in Los Angeles, raised in Japan, then moved back to the U.S., where she was incarcerated in an internment camp during World War II. Ayame was an integral part of our region’s cultural community, along with her late husband, Seattle artist George Tsutakawa.

Recommendations courtesy of KCLS librarian Ruth Hernandez. Ruth is an adult services librarian at the Burien and Tukwila Libraries. When she’s not at the library, you’ll find her baking and cheering for the Seattle Sounders and Mariners. Drop into one of her SilverKite programs on Mindfulness and Gratitude or Collage Art to say hello!

UpComing Events

We offer a variety of in-person and online events and activities for all ages! All events are free. Find one that interests you at kcls.org/events.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 4–5 p.m.

Makerspace at the Federal Way Library

Grade school students will learn about the scientific method, how to test a hypothesis, and how to practice important maker skills at this fun STEM event. This week’s class will focus on building towers. Register for the event to save your spot; walk-ins will be available as space allows.

October–November

Multiple dates and locations

KCLS and the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle (ULMS) have partnered to help empower voters through our Future Voter Hub series. Drop into an event at the Burien, Kent, Renton, Skyway, and Tukwila Libraries this month and next to learn about voter eligibility, register to vote, or print your personalized ballot and voter guide. If you already have your ballot, bring it along! Future Voter Hubs provide helpful resources to learn about candidates and elected offices so you can feel confident in your vote. This is a safe space for all community members to learn about voting.

Monday, Oct. 31, 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Online

Led by Marva Benjamin, this online workshop is for those who are new to yoga, or for those who want a slow and gentle workout. The class will incorporate breath work with flowing sequences to warm up the body, as well slower movements to focus on alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING AND SERVICES

Deadline: Friday, Oct. 21

Do you have a spooky story to share? Enter KCLS’ Terrifying Tales Short Story Contest for a chance to have it published online and printed in our Terrifying Tales 2022 book. Winners and notable mentions will also receive a copy of the book. You may submit an entry into one of three age groups: adults, teens, or tweens. Our librarian judges will select one winning story and up to three notable mentions per division. Entries will be scored on creativity, quality of writing, and how much the story terrifies the judges! Visit the contest webpage to learn more and submit a story.

Back-to-School Resources

KCLS’ Study Zone Plus programming supports K-12 learning. Services include homework help in any subject, social activities with peers, and more.



KCLS also provides several resources for college students, including access to databases, newspapers and magazines, and career advice and information.



Your KCLS library card also gives you access to Tutor.com, which is a valuable resource to students of all ages, in multiple languages. Students can:

Get one-on-one, real-time tutoring.

Submit an essay, math problem, cover letter, or resume for review.

Prepare for the SAT, ACT, AP, or graduate school entrance exams.

NEED A LIBRARY CARD?

Residents in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the city of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a physical card to access our full collection or a digital eCard to access our digital collection. Visit KCLS.org/Library-Cards to get started. Contact Ask KCLS if you need assistance with your account, or call 425-462-9600 or 800-462-9600.

