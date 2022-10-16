PONGO POETRY | Monster High

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special bi-monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for Ignite Pongo, its upcoming training on Oct. 22.

Monster High

by a young person at CSTC

When I was younger

one of my grandmothers supported me

to be who I wanted to be

She would give me Barbie dolls: Monster High

My other grandparents told me

it would just be a phase

My grandmother—her name is Diana—

she’s lived with me since I was a baby

Even if she didn’t have enough money

she’d always try to figure out a way to get me

Barbie dolls: Monster High

I had like 10, I’d play with them,

make them play together

I’d be in my closet

She told my parents no matter what

I was still going to be their child whoever I was

When Caitlyn Jenner came out

my grandmother kind of knew

and she still supported me

And then when I came out

she supported me full on

She is an amazing woman

and an amazing support that I have

and I’m scared to lose her

She’s just the most important person in my life

and I care about her very much

She stood up for me once—

I had Barbies and I’d play with them in the bathtub

These boys came over once and said

“Are these Barbies!? Do you play with Barbies!?”

And my grandmother said, “He doesn’t play with them! I do!”

She saved me from that when I was younger.

She was loving and supportive and protective

She’s like a French Classic Barbie

Barbie blonde hair

Perfect inside and out

Failure!

by a young person at CSTC

Failure is like stiff bristles of grass.

It can be tough but at least still stands up straight.

It is hard but encourages you to do better.

It’s not easy but you have to keep pushing forward.

Failure is like a Black hole.

It will suck you in and eat you up

if you don’t do anything about it.

Be upbeat, be hopeful

Because you cannot undo what has been done.

But you can move forward.

Thank You

by a young person at CSTC

You are always there for me

Sending letters

Opening up your home when I have nowhere else to go

Being my #1 cheerleaders

You do a lot

Too much to put in words

I am very grateful to have you

And even when I pushed you away

You were still there

I don’t know why I pushed you away

Causing so much stress in your life

In my life too

I am sorry

Sorry for how I acted

I am sorry

Thank you for still loving me

Thank you for giving me so many opportunities

Thank you for being my family

