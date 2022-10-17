NEWS GLEAMS | October Is Fire Prevention Month, Our Third Annual T’Challaween Is Almost Here!

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

(Photo: Susan Fried)

South Seattle Emerald Hosts Third Annual T’Challaween Celebration on Oct. 29!

Spooky season is here, which means South Seattle Emerald’s annual T’Challaween is just around the corner, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.!

T’Challaween 2022 (TC22) will continue the legacy of the first two annual events. In-person events will feature a one-mile, masked and socially distant, costume parade on Beacon Hill, leading into Jefferson Park, with candy tossers stationed along the way. Livestream options will also be available for folks to watch from home.

The Emerald is also seeking volunteer candy tossers, decorators, & more. Learn more and sign up: https://bit.ly/emerald2022candy

Parade Route:

BEGINS on 18th Ave. S at S College St. and follows 18th Ave. S along the greenway as it jogs west on S Hanford St., across Beacon Ave. S, to Lafayette Ave. S and ENDS just inside Jefferson Park near the Spokane St. entrance

South End Public Market:

The South End Public Market — which showcases local artists, artisans, and more — will host a market pop-up at Jefferson Park near the Spokane St. entrance as a feature of T’Challaween. The market will have an entry and exit point that encourages one-direction travel for market shoppers. Market vendors and staff will limit the number of shoppers in the market space at any given time to allow for and encourage social distancing and prevent crowding within the market. (Vendors, staff, and shoppers are required to wear masks.)

October Is Fire Prevention Month

In the midst of continued wildfire smoke, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is emphasizing four key safety topics around this October’s Fire Prevention Month. They include cooking safety, home fire evacuation, smoke alarms, and heating safety.

Throughout the month, SFD will publish multilingual safety videos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, centered around these topics. Available languages include American Sign Language, Amharic, Arabic, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Oromo, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tigrinya, Ukranian, and Vietnamese — with subtitles.

Week 1: Cooking Safety (available in all languages)

Week 2: Smoke Alarms (available in all languages)

Week 3: Home Fire Evacuation (available in all languages)

Week 4: Heating Safety (available in all languages)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Children’s Theatre.)

Seattle Children’s Theatre Premieres New Play Inspired by the Early Life of Jimi Hendrix

Seattle Children’s Theatre (SCT) has opened their 48th season with the world premiere of their play, The Boy Who Kissed The Sky, based on the early life of Seattle icon Jimi Hendrix. It is created and written by SCT’s recently appointed artistic director, award-winning playwright Idris Goodwin.

“Inspired by the early life and influences of hometown hero and global rock music icon, Jimi Hendrix, the play tells the story of a young boy growing up in the heart of Seattle’s Central District. Set to the rhythms that shaped a generation, rock ʼn’ roll music sets the stage as a young Black boy conjures his creativity as a budding guitarist. Guided by the spirit of music itself, the boy learns to find harmony inside the challenging noises of his life,” says SCT’s press release.

“I wrote The Boy Who Kissed The Sky to center positive stories of Black youth which aren’t often told,” said Goodwin. “Art has a role to play in the conversation in our country around racial inequality. There is a huge revolution in how these types of stories are getting told and The Boy Who Kissed The Sky hopes to be part of expanding our collective understanding of what it’s like to be a young Black person in America.”

The Boy Who Kissed The Sky was first commissioned by SCT in 2017, and featured music by legendary bassist and composer Divinity Roxx and actor, composer, and musician Eugene H. Russell IV. The Boy Who Kissed The Sky is a coproduction with Alliance Theatre in Atlanta where it will open in the spring with its Seattle cast.

Learn more about the show on SCT’s website.

The project has performances through Nov. 6.

(Graphic courtesy of Seattle Children’s Theatre.)

