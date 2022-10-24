NEWS GLEAMS | T’Challaween Is This Saturday, OED Launches Storefront Repair Fund, & More

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

✨Gleaming This Week✨

Office of Economic Development Launches Storefront Repair Fund

The Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) has funds to help small businesses in the city which have sustained property damage. According to the OED website, “Small businesses can apply for $2,000 grants to help repair storefront property damages that occurred on or after January 1, 2021.”

OED will accept applications from small businesses on a continued basis until all funding has been spent. Businesses can apply up to two times if they experience more than one incident of vandalism to their storefront.

To apply, businesses must provide two out of three of the following documentation with their application:

Police Report number.

Photos of damage.

Receipts for repairs completed or estimates for current damage.

More information, including details regarding application assistance as well as documentation and eligibility requirements, in addition to the application itself can be found on OED’s website.

Bilingual staff are available to answer questions and help applicants complete their applications in the following languages: Amharic, Chinese, Korean, Somali, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese. Support in additional languages is available through the City of Seattle’s language line. To request translation or interpretation services, businesses can call (206) 684-8090 and note the following information in their voicemail: name, phone number, preferred language, and the type of support needed.

Jefferson Park in September 2022. (Photo: Jaidev Vella)

Seattle Parks and Recreation Continues Programming Through Fall

Seattle Parks and Recreation programming has long been underway at community centers and parks across Seattle, but some are still available this fall.

In addition to virtual programs, South End parks and neighborhoods with in-person programming include Garfield, Chinatown-International District, Jefferson, Rainier Beach, Van Asselt, Delridge, High Point, Hiawatha, and Yesler.

Events and activities that are still open for waitlist registration include visual arts, musical instruments, martial arts, literature, and dance.

Special events also include:

Garfield Community Center

Friday, Nov. 18 — Thanksgiving Feast

Friday, Dec. 16 — Community Holiday Party

Delridge Community Center

Friday, Oct. 28 — Glow Party

Friday, Nov. 12 — Take a Hike 2022 National Trails Day

View the Seattle Parks and Recreation Fall 2022 brochure online.

(Flyer courtesy of Providence — Swedish and Urban Games Seattle.)

Self-Care Saturday Is a Day of Community and Health!

Providence — Swedish and Urban Games Seattle present a day of community and health, taking place at Garfield Community Center’s Teen Life Center (400 23rd Ave.) from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event is free to attend and will feature many activities which suggest RSVP for attendance. Schedule of events as follows:

10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. — Health & Wellness University (see flyer below for details.)

12:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. — Free Pilates, Yoga & South Bath Sessions

4:00 p.m. — Girl Trek Neighborhood Walk

5:00 p.m. — Double Dutch Divas

By Sign-Up — Free massages

To RSVP, please select the ticket and time of the activity you would like to attend at Eventbrite.

(Flyer courtesy of Providence — Swedish and Urban Games Seattle.)

A youth dressed as Pikachu catches candy from a volunteer candy tosser. (Photo: Susan Fried)

South Seattle Emerald’s Third Annual T’Challaween Celebration Is This Saturday!

We’re less than five days away from the South Seattle Emerald’s annual T’Challaween — A South End Tribute to Our Heroes !

Happening on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., T’Challaween 2022 will continue the legacy of the first two annual events. In-person events will feature a one-mile, masked and socially distant, costume parade on Beacon Hill, leading into Jefferson Park, with candy tossers stationed along the way. Livestream options will also be available for folks to watch from home.

The Emerald is also seeking volunteer candy tossers, decorators, & more. Learn more and sign up: Bit.ly/Emerald2022Candy

Parade Route:

T’Challaween features a one-mile, socially distant costume parade along the Beacon Hill Greenway/Stay Healthy Street. Paraders travel north to south on 18th Ave. S from S College St. to the Spokane St. entrance to Jefferson Park and can join anywhere along the route. Paraders can also shop the South End Public Market for holiday gifts and more at Jefferson Park.

