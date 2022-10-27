NEWS GLEAMS | Suspect Charged in Shootings of Beloved Local Business Owners, Seattle Green Day on Saturday

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

✨Gleaming This Week✨

Suspect Charged in Shootings of Beloved Local Business Owners

On Monday, Oct. 24, King County prosecutors charged Ashton Christopher Lefall of first-degree murder, robbery, and assault in connection with multiple shootings and one death. These included the pre-meditated first-degree murder of D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a beloved small business owner in the Central District, who opened the mailing services shop, The Postman, in 2018, and the first-degree assault and first-degree robbery of small business owner, Mamadou Diakhate. Diakhate, who was injured and hospitalized, is the owner of Baol African Imports, an international gift shop, and presently remains in the ICU.

The Emerald will have further in-depth coverage on both Pickett Jr.’s and Diakhate’s contributions to the city and their communities.

Those who wish to support can contribute to a GoFundMe medical recovery campaign launched by the Rainier Ave Business Coalition (RainierABC) on behalf of Diakhate’s family.

Mamadou Diakhite was shot on Oct. 17 and remains in the ICU; there is presently a GoFundMe campaign to support him. (Photo courtesy of the Columbia City Business Association.)

The suspect, Lefall, is presently charged with the following:

“According to the court documents, police say Lefall is a suspect in multiple shootings last Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 17 and 18, leading up to the killing Wednesday night at MLK and Union,” reports the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. “The incidents began with a robbery and shooting that left a man seriously injured at a Rainier Ave. S African imports store and included a string of shootings involving seemingly random victims in vehicles as the suspect drove around the city, police say … On the day of the deadly shooting, police say a relative called 911 to report a family member may have been suffering a ‘psychotic’ episode and ‘may be traveling around Seattle shooting people.’”

Lefall is next expected to appear in court for his arraignment, where an initial plea is entered. The arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 in room E1201A of the King County Courthouse.

(Artwork: Stevie Shao)

Seattle Forest Week Continues Through Oct. 29, Ending with Green Seattle Day!

A number of programs during the annual Seattle Forest Week will teach participants and community members about the importance of healthy urban forests, native plants, and more. All events are free; some require RSVP.

Remaining programming includes:

Thursday, Oct. 27, 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Western Red Cedar with Valerie Segrest and Seward Park Audubon

Join Valerie Segrest, member of the Muckleshoot Tribe, for a presentation centering on the story, uses, and powerful teachings of the dignified Western Red Cedar.



Join Valerie Segrest, member of the Muckleshoot Tribe, for a presentation centering on the story, uses, and powerful teachings of the dignified Western Red Cedar. Friday, Oct. 28, 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Forests in Cities: A National Perspective of the Management and Care of Urban Natural Areas

Includes an overview of resources which connect rural forest practices to urban settings, provide tools for the assessment, advocacy, and management of urban natural areas, and offer information on mitigating urban heat.



Includes an overview of resources which connect rural forest practices to urban settings, provide tools for the assessment, advocacy, and management of urban natural areas, and offer information on mitigating urban heat. Saturday, Oct. 29

Green Seattle Day with Green Seattle Partnership

Be one of hundreds of volunteers across the city planting native trees, shrubs, and groundcovers that will become the future forest of Seattle. All ages and abilities welcome. Please pre-register for 1 of 16 park sites!

Saturday, Oct. 29, 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Green Seattle Day with Tilth Alliance

Join Tilth Alliance for Green Seattle Day at Rainier Beach Urban Farm & Wetlands. Enjoy wetland scavenger hunts, planting, food from the Community Kitchen, food waste prevention info, and a cider press. No RSVP required.

