PONGO POETRY | Red Black Orange Teal

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for Pongo Poetry Night, their upcoming event at Third Place Books Ravenna.

Red Black Orange Teal

by a young person, age 18

My first mask is red

red, my favorite color

I always liked it when I was a kid

Red is like anger

like my attitude most of the time

on the outside at least

On the inside is everything else

how smart I am I guess…

ʼcause I don’t go to school anymore

not since COVID started

but it was easy

I don’t show my intelligence much

there’s no reason to

I be bored in class

I fool around or leave

When I’m in my room I watch documentaries

I research random things

I draw

In school they are always only doing old stuff

a review from last year, the same stuff three years in a row

they say that they know I’m smart

but they don’t think I put effort in

that makes me annoyed

Annoyance is like another mask

It is orange

Orange is next to red

not angry but irritated

the same thing but more subtle

In my room I’m myself

I love drawing

drawing is like teal

What I draw is like a reflection of what I’m feeling

I can see myself in that reflection

the characters I make up when I draw

like Spiderman with an iron spider suit

legs coming off of him like he’s a spider

I’m always doing that

combining things from different shows I watch and shit

And I’m teal

Teal is calm

I wouldn’t say quite happy

but soothing

like listening to my favorite music

familiar like happiness

music is happiness

I can get through a lot with music

When I listen to music it’s all black

I loved black too when I was a kid

Black is hard to read

Like me

Listening to music on the outside I look happy

but on the inside, something could set off

I’m an altogether misunderstood person

getting through the day with my red mask

Battle Scars

by a young person, age 17

I am the happy one who loves art and traveling

like the sunset loves the ocean

With colors that are vibrant and calming

dancing off the reflection of the water.

I am the defiant one, who won’t be restrained

I’m an uncaged lion fighting for my survival.

Despite my projected strength,

I am the one with the scars and their secrets

My scars tell my battle

The messed up one who thought success wasn’t in my rulebook

A victim to an unstructured household

because the foundation was built off of dirt

with the slightest rainfall the house slipped away.

Mark 1.

The helpless one who couldn’t change

When mom couldn’t come home at night

Where were you, mommy…?

Mark 2.

I am the hurt one, but much more hurt on the inside.

I am the one with the scars and their angry message shows the wars I fought…

not with an army,

but as a soldier.

I am the one with the scars but they are not me.

Today they are a trophy from my battle with

neglect

abuse

rape

insecurities

Everything on the other end of tug of war rope that pulled me through the mud.

People Slippin’

by a young person, age 14

I’m from a street that’s always wet

from rain, making people trip.

And I’ll say ‘have a nice trip,

see you next fall.’ I’m goofy like that

When it rains, it clears up the air,

making it smell fresh kinda.

It’s good for the trees

and the environment around us.

I’m from faith in God

that He will

make the right choice for me

because he’s like a second person of you.

I’m from confusion about Life

Why we were really put into Life’s game.

And if it’s a game, we should at least get a second chance,

but we don’t get that.

There’s no life

after death

I wish with that second chance

people could go back to a certain age

where they made a mistake,

and restart from there.

I wish my life would become

more about experiencing good things

What is it like to travel around the world?

What is it like to be rich?

And less about experiencing a pandemic:

It’s been going on for two years?

Is this the longest pandemic we’ve had?

How will we find a solution?

Where are the answers to our problems?

I’m from laughter

of people slipping

That’s where I’m from

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

