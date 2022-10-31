NEWS GLEAMS | Free Black Wealth Workshops in November, Redistricting Commission Seeks Feedback

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

Seattle Redistricting Commission Seeks Feedback on Proposed Changes to Seattle City Council District Boundaries

The Seattle Redistricting Commission is responsible for overseeing the development of new City Council district lines in response to the completed 2020 Census. In the process of redrawing the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts, the commission is inviting community members to offer feedback on four distinct maps.

On Oct. 25, the commission discussed various revisions to the official Amended Draft Map that was adopted on Oct. 18, 2022. These revisions are presented as Discussion Maps below.

Commissioner Nickels proposed a Discussion Map that:

Uses I-5 as the primary boundary for Districts 1 and 2.

Keeps Pioneer Square and West Seattle whole in District 1.

Keeps the Chinatown-International District and Beacon Hill whole in District 2.

Keeps the Central District whole in District 3.

Uses I-5 as the boundary for Districts 5 and 6.

Keeps Magnolia whole and together with Queen Anne in District 7.

Keeps Eastlake and Fremont whole in District 4.

Keeps Lake City and Northgate whole in District 5.

Keeps Ballard whole in District 6.

Commissioner Juarez proposed a Discussion Map that:

Extends the south end of District 6 and District 7 boundary along 28th Avenue West from West McGraw Street to West Howe Street. This removes the quickly turning boundary that followed West McGraw Street, Condon Way West, and 30th Avenue West before meeting with West Howe Street.

Commissioner O’Sullivan is sponsoring a Discussion Map submitted by a community member that:

Moves the area of Magnolia west of 15th Ave West and down to the Magnolia Bridge to District 6.

Moves the area between Aurora Avenue North and Stone Way North, between Northeast 50th Street and Lake Union, to District 6.

Moves all of Eastlake to District 7.

Moves all the blocks in First Hill bounded by I-5, Boren Avenue, and James Street to District 7.

Moves the University of Washington to District 3.

Moves all Green Lake and Meridian east of Aurora Avenue North, south of Northeast 85th Street, west of I-5, and north of Northeast 50th Street, to District 4.

Keeps Districts 1, 2, and 5 unchanged.

Members of the public can review and provide input on the maps at Seattle Redistricting Commission’s How to Participate webpage.

The Seattle Redistricting Commission plans to vote on a final map at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The public comment period will remain open until the commission files the final district plan on or before Nov. 15, 2022.

(Flyer courtesy of BUILD.)

Brothers United in Leadership Development (BUILD) Provides Free Black Wealth Workshops

The Brothers United in Leadership Development (BUILD) Black Wealth campaign is an initiative to increase Black wealth and help close long-standing wealth gaps. Its programs partner with community members to focus on Black homeownership, investing, savings, tax knowledge and preparation, goal setting, resume writing, and small business or organizational support.

BUILD will host a number of upcoming small business and community wealth workshops, including a “Business Growth with Digital Marketing” event in partnership with Galan Ruelos, chief optimization officer of Valor Marketing. Drawing from Galan’s experience in the tech industry, he will help Black-led organizations understand how digital marketing can help them understand their customer base, leverage business assets, and navigate the world of SEO, Google Ads, and social media.

The virtual workshop takes place on Friday, Nov. 11, at 5:00 p.m., and participation is free. RSVP by Nov. 10; advance registration is required.

Other activities and resources coming up for BUILD include:

Wa Na Wari’s Inye Wokoma (right) is one of the panelists in Wednesday’s panel on housing challenges. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Age-Friendly Housing Forum Addresses Housing Challenges and Solutions for Older Adults

Featuring national and local experts and leaders, the upcoming “Age-Friendly Housing Forum: Where Will Seattle’s Older Adults Live?” will illuminate current barriers to age-friendly housing and discuss potential solutions to improve housing options for Seattle’s older adults. Topics included will be the challenges experienced by older adults, age-friendly home design, and efforts to ensure people have access to housing as they age.

The forum is hosted by Join Age-Friendly Seattle, AARP Washington, the Northwest Universal Design Council, and the Older Adults and Healthy Aging team at King County’s Department of Community and Human Services/Adult Service Division.

The event takes place Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Seattle City Hall (600 4th Ave. Seattle, WA 98104) in the Bertha Knight Landes Room. Lunch will be provided. Register for free or view the full program at AARP’s Events webpage.

Some panels of note:

12:20 p.m. — Panel 1: Housing Challenges

Older adults face unique vulnerabilities when it comes to housing, especially in a region where the cost of living is rapidly increasing. Moderated by Cliff Cawthon, Habitat for Humanity, panelists include:

Mary Rita Hurley, GenPride

Emily Jones, Northeast Seattle Together

Jennifer LaBrecque, Seattle Office of Housing

Inye Wakoma, Wa Na Wari

1:30 p.m. — Panel 2: Age-Friendly Housing Design

Many people experience disabilities as they grow older, and typical homes can be unsafe and can even limit someone’s activities. Hear from experts about Universal Design, SMART home technologies, and assistance programs that help people extend the years they can live safely and comfortably at home. Moderated by Richard Duncan, RL Mace Universal Design Institute, panelists include:

Sokha Danh, Seattle Office of Housing

Naomi Namekata & Maria Kelley, Washington Assistive Technologies Act Program

Tyler Schrenk, Tyler Schrenk Foundation

3:00 p.m. — Panel 3: The Future of Housing Options

Across King County, efforts are underway to increase access to affordable and accessible housing that keeps communities together and enables people to age in place in the neighborhoods they love. Moderated by Denise Klein, Wider Horizons Village Network, panelists include:

Curtis Brown, Southeast Seattle Senior Foundation / Brighton Development Group

Donald King, Nehemiah Initiative / Coalition for More Housing Choices

Agnes Navarro, Filipino Community of Seattle

Nicolas Welch, Seattle Office of Planning and Community Development

