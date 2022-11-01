T’Challaween 2022: The Emerald’s Halloween Event Drew More Superheroes Than Ever

by Susan Fried

Dozens of little superheroes, astronauts, princesses, ghosts, witches, and every other imaginable creature — and their parents — descended on Beacon Hill near Jefferson Park on Oct. 29 for the third annual T’Challaween — A South End Tribute to Our Heroes. The mile-long trick-or-treat event started at 18th and College and ended at Jefferson Park with numerous treat stops along the way. The South End Public Market’s “Moon Market” at Jefferson Park ended the celebration. In addition to the tent stops where volunteers handed out candy, several neighbors had created ingenious candy chutes and a swinging skeleton that distributed sweets to those brave enough to approach it.

T’Challaween started in 2020 as a socially distant trick-or-treat event that honors our heroes, both the supernatural and humankind. This year’s event drew more people than ever with over 1,200 participants. Approximately 250 lbs. of candy was distributed to ghouls, princesses, and superheroes of all ages.

T’Challaween would not have been possible without the generous help of volunteers. Thank you to all who volunteered your time to make this event truly memorable!

From Princesses to Superheroes (and Some Villains Too)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

To Ghoulies and Monsters (Both Friendly and Fierce)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

The Frights Were Delightful With Many Smiles Shared

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: This year’s T’Challaween was bigger than ever, with over 1,200 participants trick-or-treating through the Beacon Hill neighborhood, with plenty of candy stops along the way. (Photo: Susan Fried)

