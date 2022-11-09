NEWS GLEAMS | Preliminary Midterm Election Results

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

✨Gleaming This Week✨

(Photo: Jaidev Vella)

Preliminary Midterm Election Results Are Rolling In

Through the end of election night, the South Seattle Emerald contributed to reporting from Real Change News to offer preliminary results. Early results of some key local races pertinent to the South End include:

King County

Leesa Manion leads Jim Ferrell for King County Prosecuting Attorney.

Chipalo Street leads Emijah Smith for Washington House of Representatives District 37-Position 2.

Emily Alvarado leads incumbent Leah Griffin for Washington House of Representatives District 34-Position 1.

Washington State

Incumbent Steve Hobbs leads Julie Wise for Washington secretary of state by a slim margin.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Patty Murray leads Tiffany Smiley for U.S. Senate.

Incumbent Rep. Adam Smith leads Doug Basler for Washington State’s 9th Congressional District.

Incumbent Rep. Pramila Jayapal leads Cliff Moon for Washington State’s 7th Congressional District.

Advisory Votes and Ballot Measures

King County, Washington, Charter Amendment 1, Even-Year County Elections Measure : Voters approved moving the election dates for county executive, assessor, director of elections, and councilmembers from odd-numbered to even-numbered presidential election years beginning in 2026, to help increase voter turnout.

Voters approved moving the election dates for county executive, assessor, director of elections, and councilmembers from odd-numbered to even-numbered presidential election years beginning in 2026, to help increase voter turnout. King County, Washington, Proposition 1, Property Tax for Natural Areas, Trails, and Green Space Funding Measure: Voters approved a proposition to enact a property tax of $6.25 per $100,000 of assessed value to provide funding for “urban green spaces, natural areas, wildlife and salmon habitat, trails, river corridors, farmlands and forests within King County.”

Voters approved a proposition to enact a property tax of $6.25 per $100,000 of assessed value to provide funding for “urban green spaces, natural areas, wildlife and salmon habitat, trails, river corridors, farmlands and forests within King County.” Seattle, Washington, Proposition 1A and 1B, Approval Voting Initiative and Ranked-Choice Voting Measure: One of the closest ballot measure races is around Proposition 1A or 1B, related to the adoption of approval or ranked choice voting in future elections. Its outcome is not yet clear; more than 50% of voters need to choose one or the other, and as of the morning of Nov. 9, the vote was at 51% in favor, with many more ballots to be counted.

One of the closest ballot measure races is around Proposition 1A or 1B, related to the adoption of approval or ranked choice voting in future elections. Its outcome is not yet clear; more than 50% of voters need to choose one or the other, and as of the morning of Nov. 9, the vote was at 51% in favor, with many more ballots to be counted. Washington Advisory Vote 39. Seeks voter opinion on recent tax increase on aircraft fuel: The vote is only advisory, but voters are currently voting to repeal the tax increase.

The vote is only advisory, but voters are currently voting to repeal the tax increase. Washington Advisory Vote 40. Seeks voter opinion on workers compensation for ride-share company workers: The vote is only advisory, but voters are currently voting to repeal the additional worker compensation.

The most up-to-date results from all King County races will be updated at 4:00 p.m. each day via the official King County Elections website.

National Elections

Across the country, midterm election results are still being calculated, and uncertainty remains over which party will maintain control of the House and the Senate. Previous expectations of a “Red Wave” or an overwhelming Republican victory did not in fact happen; control of both chambers of Congress may come down to races in key swing states.

As of the morning of Nov. 9, Associated Press News called the following key national races by tallying votes:

U.S. Senate

Important remaining Senate races to watch include races in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada.

(With 30 of 35 seats up for election called)

Parties Total seats Gain/Loss Seats won No election Republican Party 47 -1 18 29 Democratic Party 46 +1 12 34 Other parties 2 0 0 2

Races that have been called include:

U.S. House of Representatives

(With 374 of 435 seats up for election called.)

Parties Seats won Gain/Loss Republican Party 200 0 Democratic Party 174 -2 Other parties 0 0

Governor

Races that have been called include:

Parties Total seats Gain/Loss Seats won No election Republican Party 24 -2 16 8 Democratic Party 21 +2 15 6 Other parties 0 0 0 0

Races that have been called include:

One Student Killed in Ingraham High School Shooting

A fatal shooting took the life of one student on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Ingraham High School. According to reporting from KIRO 7, students said the incident took place after an argument in a school hallway. It is unclear whether the shooter and victim knew one another.

School will be closed Wednesday and Thursday this week as the community recovers. A vigil was held the night of the shooting.

As reported on the Seattle Police Department Blotter at 11:00 a.m. that day, “At 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police received reports of a shooting at the school, in the 1800 block of North 135th Street. Officers arrived and formed contact teams to immediately enter the school. Police found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center [sic] with life-threatening injuries.”

SPD arrested one person after the fatal shooting at Ingraham High School, and police continue to investigate. The first hearing for the arrested person is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle.

During the hearing, a judge will hear arguments from prosecutors and the defense and make a determination on detention. The minutes from the hearing will be available in the court file if a judge finds probable cause, available in the King County Clerk’s Office. Recorded documentation will be determined by the judge, but no public streaming option was made available.

Any details about the incident from police investigators — including names, potentially — would be addressed by the court in person at the hearing following a judge’s orders.

Our content is funded in part by advertisements. To inquire about advertising with the Emerald, check out our media kit and fill out our application for more info.

The South Seattle Emerald website contains information and content supplied by third parties and community members. Information contained herein regarding any specific person, commercial product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the South Seattle Emerald, its directors, editors, or staff members.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!