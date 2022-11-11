Arts in the South End: A November Roundup

by Victor Simoes

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (the Glee version, please), but that doesn’t mean you can’t go out and enjoy the events we have curated for South Enders. From film festivals and circus debuts to local jazz and more, the South Seattle November art scene is worth stepping out for.

Check out our list of November arts events below. Know of something that should be on our list? Let us know at Arts@SeattleEmerald.org.

King Street Station, 303 S. Jackson St., Seattle

Nov. 3, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023

“IMMINENT MODE: US” is an immersive exhibition that pairs built environments with one-of-a-kind fashion. The exhibition features installations by eight teams that explore the broad theme — US — asking artists for “a deeper examination of where we’ve come from, why our ancestors immigrated to this land, and how our cultural differences can find harmony.” Each team explores and celebrates its unique cultural heritage and expresses that through its work. ARTS at King Street Station is free and open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month.

Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave., Seattle

In person, Nov. 11–13 and Nov. 18–20

Online, Nov. 11–27

After two successful online editions in 2020 and 2021, the Romanian Film Festival returns to the Northwest Film Forum for its 9th edition. “HomeLands” reflects on this year’s current events while celebrating the power of film to map out new meanings in a world where people have been displaced by war, economic crises, political instability, and natural disasters.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.

While technically a North End event, the Black Opry Revue is too good to pass up. This collective of Black musicians on the “country music spectrum” tour raises awareness of the Black origins of country and bluegrass music. Black Opry Revue’s Edmonds show will feature singer-songwriters Jett Holden, Chris Pierce, Julie Williams, and Lauren Napier.

Purchase advance tickets at the official website.

Plymouth Church Seattle, 1217 6th Ave., Seattle

Nov. 13, 2 p.m.

Inspired by themes of waves, water, and journeys, Seattleite and operatic tenor Kenneth Gayle will perform songs, arias, spirituals, and poetry featuring 20th- and 21st-century art songs by living American and African American composers, and poetry by Langston Hughes and Lucille Clifton.

The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle

Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m.

The “Piano Starts Here” series highlights the work of some of the most skilled and talented composers ever to work with this instrument. The series’ first event happens on Nov. 16 and celebrates two legendary voices from Brazil: piano virtuoso and vocalist Eliane Elias and multi-instrumentalist and composer Hermeto Pascoal.

Purchase advance tickets at the event website.

Sodo Park venue, 3200 1st Ave. S., Seattle

Nov. 16, 2022 to Feb. 19, 2023

Seattle’s long-standing Teatro ZinZanni debuts a new show in the historic Sodo Park venue this year. The dinner and show includes musicians, comedians, and circus performers — as well as new cast member Michael van Beek, aka Michael Evolution, a world-class basketball freestyle juggler.

Purchase advance tickets at the official event website.

The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle

Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Townsend’s Solitaire is the stage name for Bobby Odle, an Indonesian, Rainier Valley-based songwriter. Odle’s successful BIPOC music showcase became a biannual event at The Royal Room. On Nov. 17, he will be celebrating the release of his new EP, When We Were Faraway, at The Royal Room.

Purchase advance tickets at the official event website.

The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle

Nov. 20, 7 p.m.

The South Hudson Music Project’s (SHMP) annual fundraiser will feature a tribute to Mavis Staples, a legendary R&B and gospel singer and activist, with a set of musicians honoring the late great American artist. Performers include Ayesha Brooks, D’Vonne Lewis, Marina Christopher, Dan Taylor, and Kate Molloy.

Victor Simoes is an international student at the University of Washington pursuing a double degree in journalism and photo/media. Originally from Florianópolis, Brazil, they enjoy radical organizing, hyper pop, and their beloved cats. Their writing focuses on community, arts, and culture. You can find them on Instagram or Twitter at @victorhaysser.

📸 Featured Image: Michael Evolution, a professional basketball freestyle juggler, joins the Teatro ZinZanni cast in their new show at Sodo Park venue. (Photo courtesy of Teatro ZinZanni)

