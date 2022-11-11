In Loving Memory of D’Marcus Coleman

by Marcus Harrison Green

Dreamer, go-getter, beloved brother, and son D’Marcus Reshaun Coleman passed away on Oct. 24, 2022.

Born to Yvette Sampson and Reginald Coleman on June 28, 1994, D’Marcus was known for his laughter, his wit, his enterprising mentality, and his adventurous attitude toward life.

D’Marcus was quick with clever jokes that would leave his friends and family in stitches. Though often soft-spoken and mumbly, no one ever had to guess where they stood with him. He was genuine in both his kindness and his distaste.

(Photo: Marcus Harrison Green)

He had an imaginative intellect, which he used to pursue many unconventional plans that he hoped would lead to fame and fortune, or, as he liked to say, from “racks to riches.” He tested everything, from rapping, to researching about becoming a mechanic, to, most recently, founding his own cleaning business.

During his childhood, D’Marcus displayed a knack for athletics, showing proficiency in basketball and track, though seldom having a high affection for practice.

D’Marcus had a special bond with his cousins Keilon and Alex. As small children, the three often engaged in “hair-brained schemes,” including standing on each other’s shoulders, while one served as a lookout, to take down their favorite candy from the top of the entertainment center. The imaginative trio were also partners in crime in building elaborate obstacle courses in their aunt and uncle’s backyard, where they’d roam in between school time and bedtime.

Like his brother Antonio and sister Jazmine, D’Marcus was primarily raised by his aunt Cynthia, uncle Phillip, and grandmother Hilliard Jimerson. This circumstance galvanized the three siblings forming a tight kinship.

Through his sister Tashelle, on his father’s side, D’Marcus found a kindred spirit and someone who gave constant encouragement through positive conversations.

All of D’Marcus’ siblings, whatever their biological relationships, formed a relationship not just as brothers and sisters to each other, but as protectors, mentors, friends, supporters, and sometimes agitators.

Although his life was not always a smooth ride, at every step of his life (from the deepest depths to the highest heights), his family never stopped believing in him.

He leaves behind his mother Yvette Jimerson, grandmother Lizzie Coleman, stepmom Yvette Coleman, aunt Cynthia and uncle Phillip, and a host of aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in D’Marcus’ name be made to the King County Kinship Collaboration program, or that you do a simple act of kindness for a youth in your community.

Marcus Harrison Green

Marcus Harrison Green is the publisher of the South Seattle Emerald. Growing up in South Seattle, he experienced first-hand the impact of one-dimensional stories on marginalized communities, which taught him the value of authentic narratives. After an unfulfilling stint in the investment world during his twenties, Marcus returned to his community with a newfound purpose of telling stories with nuance, complexity, and multidimensionality with the hope of advancing social change. This led him to become a writer and found the South Seattle Emerald. He was named one of Seattle’s most influential people by Seattle Magazine in 2016 and was awarded 2020 Individual Human Rights Leader by the Seattle Human Rights Commission.

📸 Featured image by Marcus Harrison Green.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!