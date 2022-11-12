A Guide to Native Art Markets This Winter

by Amanda Ong

This November is Native American Heritage Month, and while the Thanksgiving holiday is rooted in colonizer narratives, Native American Heritage Day (Nov. 25) celebrates diverse Native cultures. As we turn to gift-giving season, a wonderful way to support our Indigenous communities and honor Native American heritage is by buying from Native makers and artists. Read on for a list of Native art markets, both seasonal and ongoing, throughout the Seattle area.

Know of a market that should be on our list? Send us a tip at Arts@SeattleEmerald.org.

Nov. 10–30

Online

Looking to buy beautiful Native art without leaving your home? Try the Native Art Online Auction, presented by the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, which is hosting this fundraising auction in place of its annual gala. Featuring art from Native artists, such as John Romero, Jacoub Reyes, Myron Barnes, Margie Morris, and more, all proceeds from this event will go to the Duwamish Tribe. Bidding opens Nov. 10 and closes Nov. 30, and bids can be made on the website.

Nov. 19–20, Dec. 17–18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, 5011 Bernie Whitebear Way, Seattle

Jewelry, crafts, food, prints, artwork, drums, and baskets are just a handful of handmade, Native-made, artisan goods you can find at the United Indians Native Art market. With affordable and unique pieces from many different tribes, finding holiday gifts here is a must. The event is free to the public.

Nov. 25–27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, 4705 West Marginal Way, Seattle

The Duwamish Tribe’s Annual Native Art Market is a great opportunity to visit the Duwamish Longhouse, enjoy Duwamish foods, and buy work from local Native artists.

Nov. 30, 12 to 6 p.m.

Cafe Racer, 1510 11th Ave., Seattle

Indigenize Productions regularly brings fun, healing, Indigenous-centered dance parties to Seattle. Now, with the holidays around the corner, it is debuting the Seattle Gay NDN Market. The event is free. Though not all vendors are queer, the market will be a place to highlight queer and native talent. Go get some amazing Native gifts, just in time for the holidays.

Dec. 3–4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle

Run in part by Jess Rene, an Indigenous, two spirit ceramicist, Heartful Rootz has been working to create safe spaces for makers and creatives to grow. Now, it has begun hosting a BIPOC Makers Market. While not exclusively Native, the market will feature Native makers, bakers, creatives, and herbalists who will be selling their own custom designed goods and creations from their own cultural heritage. The event is indoors inside a very large greenhouse. The event is free.

Dec. 10–11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ALMA Tacoma, 1322 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma

Tacoma’s Native Art Market returns to ALMA this winter. Local Indigenous artists and makers will be selling handmade jewelry, original art, prints, tea, ribbon skirts, Pendleton bags, floral wreaths, body butters, and more.

Ongoing

Pike Place, 85 Pike St., Seattle, and online store

A project of the Chief Seattle Club, Native Works gives apprenticeships to Native folks as a gateway to full-time employment and housing. All products are handmade by apprentices and can be purchased online or at its booth in Pike Place Market, the first Native-owned booth in the market. All proceeds from Native Works goods go directly to providing meals, mental health care, drug and alcohol counseling, housing referrals, legal consultation, and more to those in need within Seattle’s Native communities.

Ongoing

Online Market

Sacred Circle Gifts and Art is the artisan gallery and shop of the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation, and the proceeds from purchases go to funding the nonprofit. Sacred Circle Gifts and Art brings together Native American art and specialty items designed by Native artists.

Amanda Ong (she/her) is a Chinese American writer from California. She is currently a master’s candidate at the University of Washington Museology program and graduated from Columbia University in 2020 with degrees in creative writing and ethnicity and race studies.

📸 Featured Image: The Duwamish Longhouse will host its annual Native Art Market this November, with Native foods, vendors, and more. (Photo: Susan Fried)

