South End Scoop: Books & More From KCLS — November

The King County Library System (KCLS) and the South Seattle Emerald are teaming up to bring you the “South End Scoop.” Dig into this community-centered column each month for great book, music, movie, and event recommendations from your local librarians.

On Friday, Nov. 18, author Kevin Noble Maillard will talk about his bestselling book “Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story” online. Check out the Upcoming Events section below for more details. (Photo courtesy of the King County Library System.)

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with KCLS by reading books that center the stories, history, and culture of Indigenous peoples past and present. For more titles, check out the full reading list on our website.

LOCAL LIBRARIAN PICKS

Kids (ages 3 to 7)

Berry Song by Michaela Goade

A Tlingit grandmother teaches her granddaughter to listen, and sing, to the land as they forage for berries on a lush Pacific Northwest island. Readers watch the seasons change along the way as they feel the misty rain, smell the sweet cedar, and touch the soft moss. Flowing rhymes evoke the beauty and wonder of the natural world and the loving teachings shared between generations in Michaela Goade’s perfect read-aloud for the harvest season. An author’s note expands on the Tlingit principles introduced in the book.

“Berry Song” by Michaela Goade

Recommendation courtesy of KCLS Children’s Services librarian Echo Galbraith Allen, who works at the Boulevard Park Library.

Kids and Tweens (ages 8 to 13)

Healer of the Water Monster by Brian Young

Nathan is spending the summer with his grandma in their Navajo/Diné homelands. He intends to work on his science fair project all summer, but Nathan’s plans are interrupted by a Water Monster straight out of the Navajo Creation Story. Nathan embarks on a thrilling mission to help the Holy Being in this notable debut novel by Diné author Brian Young; it won the 2022 American Indian Youth Literature Award for best middle-grade book. Healer of the Water Monster is also available as an audiobook, which is a great option for readers who want to hear the Navajo language interwoven with English text.

“Healer of the Water Monster” by Brian Young

Recommendation courtesy of KCLS Children’s Services librarian Destinee Sutton, who works at the White Center Library.

Teens (ages 14 to 17)

A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger

Nina is a Lipan girl, who believes the old stories passed down by her late great-great-grandmother. Oil is a cottonmouth snake from the land of spirits and monsters, who is determined to save his toad friend, Ami. Nina and Oil’s universes collide when a catastrophic event on Earth intertwines their journeys. Darcie Little Badger draws on traditional Lipan Apache storytelling to weave an unforgettable tale of monsters, magic, and family.

“A Snake Falls to Earth” by Darcie Little Badger

Recommendation courtesy of KCLS Teen Services librarian Alexis Carter, who works at the Burien Library.

Adults (ages 18 and older)

Chief Seattle and the Town That Took His Name: The Change of Worlds for the Native People and Settlers on Puget Sound by David M. Buerge

When Lewis and Clark arrived at the mouth of the Columbia, Chief Si’ahl was already an adult. At his death 60 years later, his Salish Sea and the surrounding Territory of Washington were being transformed; the seeds of a great American metropolis had been planted. David Buerge tells the story of those seeds in the first full biography of Seattle’s namesake. Explore the facts and fictions of the Indigenous leader and how he shaped the city in this enlightening read.

“Chief Seattle and the Town That Took His Name: The Change of Worlds for the Native People and Settlers on Puget Sound” by David M. Buerge

Recommendation courtesy of KCLS Adult Services librarian Thomas Swaner, who works at the Burien Library.

UPCOMING EVENTS

KCLS offers a variety of in-person and online events and activities for all ages! All events are free. Find one that interests you at KCLS.org/Events.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5:00–6:00 p.m.

Skyway Library

Collect, cut, tear, and glue scraps and small treasures to create pieces of art at this intergenerational workshop. Explore different techniques and have fun along the way! All materials will be provided.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Tukwila Library

Learn about free employment services and skills training programs at this drop-in event hosted by the Puget Sound Training Center.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Skyway Library

Try joining a book group at KCLS! The Skyway Library book group gathers both in person and online, and they are currently reading the The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow. New members are always welcome and the next meeting is on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Friday, Nov. 18, 1:00–2:30 p.m.

Online

Author Kevin Noble Maillard will discuss his book, Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story at this fun event. Fry Bread became an instant hit and won the 2020 Sibert Medal and the 2020 American Indian Youth Literature Honor.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5:00–6:00 p.m.

Online

Meet Dan Santat, author of The Aquanaut and Sidekicks, among many others. Learn more about Dan, his graphic novels, and his creative process.

NEED A LIBRARY CARD?

Residents in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the City of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a physical card to access our full collection or a digital eCard to access our digital collection. Visit KCLS.org/Library-Cards to get started. Contact Ask KCLS at KCLS.org/Ask if you need assistance with your account, or call (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600.

