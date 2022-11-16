Where to Turn for Help: The South End Guide to Crisis and Advocacy Groups

by Victor Simoes

Strong communities are a source of vital connection and a sense of belonging — a place of collaborative care where we often seek help and support​​ in times of crisis. When emergencies happen, it can be daunting to figure out where to turn, especially if calling police-involved numbers like 911 or the 988 hotline isn’t ideal.

In this South End Guide, the Emerald has compiled a list of crisis and advocacy groups that offer immediate assistance through emergency or crisis services, legal assistance, and information and support on mental health, domestic violence, sexual assault, and substance use.

This is not a comprehensive list, and these groups are intended to cover only some emergencies. If you are in danger of immediate harm and feel safe doing so, call 911 or try the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Know any organizations that should be on our list? Send us a tip at Community@SeattleEmerald.org.

888-988-6423, 24-hours

The nonprofit King County Sexual Assault Resource Center (KCSARC) assists community members of all ages who have experienced sexual assault. Services provided include a 24-hour resource line for help and information, support through the legal and medical system, and support for parents, guardians, and caregivers. All direct services are available in both English and Spanish.

The KCSARC 24-hour resource line can be reached at 888-998-6423.

4437 Rainier Ave. S, Seattle, WA

206-322-7061

POCAAN is an organization that provides services that aim to reduce inequality within communities in Seattle and the greater King County area. POCAAN’s programs and services range from education to counseling and rehabilitation. Some examples are Communities Uniting Rainier Valley and Beyond (CURB) which provides support and prevention activities for post-traumatic stress for individuals affected by the criminal legal system. KONNECT II, which ensures medical support for those living with HIV, and TRANS* ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT, which seeks to uplift and aid gender nonconforming and transgender folks through job search, assistance in starting a new business or uplifting an existing one.

400 E Pine St. 100, Seattle, WA

206-461-322, 24 hours

Gay City, the leading HIV/STI tester in King County, provides a 24-hour crisis line, a vast catalog of resources on LGBTQA+ history and media, and a curated database of organizations around Seattle that offer LGBTQ-affirming services.

The Gay City crisis line can be reached at 206-461-3222.

92 Lenora St., PMB 124, Seattle, WA

This project acts on three fronts: gender-based violence prevention, housing, and economic justice. The ways in which they support the community include low-to-no-cost legal advocacy for Black gender-diverse people and temporary and semi-permanent housing for queer and Trans Black, Indigenous, and People of Color community members facing housing insecurity.

Lavender Rights office operates from Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., on an appointment-only basis.

ACRS promotes social justice and the well-being of Pacific Islanders and other communities, such as immigrants and refugees. Their services include case management, nurse consultation, food distribution, immigration facilitation services, and support for people facing substance use disorder and mental health disorders.

1107 NE 45th St., Ste 330, Seattle, WA

1-800-950-NAMI (6264), Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET

NAMI is the largest grassroots mental health organization in the United States. Originally named Washington Advocates for the Mentally Ill, NAMI was created with the intent to fill the gaps in Seattle’s local mental health system. NAMI services include but are not limited to education programs, HelpLines providing free information and support, and in-person support groups

The NAMI Helpline can be reached at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET.

Green Light Project is a Seattle-based sex worker-led group that provides direct outreach to street-based sex workers and drug users. Green Light Project provides safe sex supplies such as condoms, hygiene products, and other safety resources such as pepper spray directly to sex-workers in the streets of Seattle.

Community members can help the project by volunteering for weekly outreach and donating via Cash App: $GreenLightProject.

1-877-922-4292 (toll-free)/206-325-0325, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

API Chaya services focus on Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, Asian, and South Asian communities. The organization provides resources towards victims of sexual violence and include free and confidential helpline with equipped advocates and therapists.

API Chaya’s helpline can be reached at 1-877-922-4292 (toll-free)/206-325-0325, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

1-800-445-5771 (toll-free)/206-587-4009, Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m.

NIRP works to provide direct legal services, systemic advocacy, and community education for immigrants living in Seattle. Some examples of the resources offered are the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Unit, which provides legal representation to immigrant survivors of domestic violence, guidance through the family visa application process, and legal representation for family members facing deportation.

They can be reached at 1-800-445-5771 (toll-free)/206-587-4009, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

4008 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way S, Seattle, WA

206-721-0243

ReWa is a nonprofit organization that provides services including but not limited to improving language proficiency and employability to help refugee and immigrant women and families. With services available in over 50 languages and dialects, they offer an hour of job readiness training, employment-related English classes, and meals and education programs application assistance.

You can reach ReWA by calling 206-721-0243.

7136 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S, Ste 204, Seattle, WA

206-434-5658

MAAC coordinates healing circles, support groups, and educational sessions seeking to provide tools and services where “Sisters” can uplift each other during their healing journey. Muslimahs Peace Circles (MPC) meet once a week to learn about a range of topics regarding women’s health and issues, creating a safe space to address important topics that would be considered taboo in other contexts.

Call 206-434-5658 for more information about the organization and programs.

509 Olive Way, Ste 500, Seattle, WA

206-343-0449

Alliance for Education’s services, which focus on Seattle public schools, seek educational justice and strive for the success of Seattle public school students. The Right Now Needs Fund program, launched in October 2018, directly benefits students by providing basic needs such as warm clothing, meals, technology access, and housing.

You can reach Alliance For Education by stopping at their office or calling 206-343-0449.

844-991-7852

SVLC is a Seattle-based nonprofit law firm that provides legal support to survivors of sexual violence. Having legal assistance and representation as their core service, they represent victims of sexual violence, assault, abuse, harassment, and stalking.

You can directly speak to an attorney on their legal line at 844-991-7852 during business hours.

