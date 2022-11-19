A Holiday Market Guide for the South End

by Amanda Ong

Looking to shop locally and support South End and BIPOC makers this holiday season? The Emerald has you covered. You may have seen our guide to Native art markets this winter, but for even more options that support local, BIPOC, and South End small businesses, here are a handful of notable holiday markets perfect for gift shopping.

Nov. 19–20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wa Na Wari, 911 24th Ave., Seattle

Wa Na Wari is hosting its annual African Marketplace. Find jewelry, bags, scarves, clothing, unconventional artist materials, home decor, quilts, and more. While you’re there, you can also check out its current art exhibit!

Nov. 21 to Dec. 14

Online

Nonprofit arts education and resource hub Pratt Fine Arts Center is hosting its third annual Holiday Arts Sale online. There will be works for sale from over 60 Pacific Northwest artists, including ceramics, jewelry, paintings, sculpture, glass, homewares, and much more. Through Pratt’s online art shop, buyers can easily and conveniently peruse works for sale. All proceeds will go to the artists themselves, with a portion going to help support Pratt programming.

Nov. 26, 12–5 p.m.

Jellyfish Brewing Company, 917 S. Nebraska St., Seattle

Try out some new breweries in Georgetown and get your holiday gift shopping in at the same time! This market is free and family friendly, although, as the name implies, alcohol will be served, and you must be 21 or older to drink.

Locations include Jellyfish Brewing Company, Lowercase Brewing, Machine House Brewery, Great Notion, and Elysian Brewing. Jewelry, knit goods, home decor, metalworking, prints, soap, paintings, candles, and more will be sold by local makers.

Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ruston Way Market, 5101 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma

As a platform to support small, local BIPOC businesses and vendors, Melanated Market is hosting its Small Business Saturday with 20 different small businesses. The event is free to the public and will be located in the upstairs portion of the Ruston Way Market in Tacoma.

Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

6038 S. Pilgrim St., Seattle

With over 20 neighborhood artists, the Rainier Beach Arts & Crafts Market has everything from food and pottery to furniture, quilts, clothing, and more. This market from the Rainier Beach Community Club offers the best of Rainier Beach, and it’s free to the public.

DIY Holiday Fair at the Vera Project

Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Vera Project, 161 Republican St., Seattle

The Vera Project and Hollow Earth Radio have come together to co-host their 12th annual DIY Holiday Fair. Focused on Seattle-based DIY record, tape, and CD labels, zine and small presses, crafters, and more, you’re bound to find some new indie and self-published favorites. This event is free.

Dec. 4, 5–10 p.m.

Centilia Cultural Center, 1660 S. Roberto Maestas Festival St., Seattle

Yes, Ma! Night Market is brought to you by three mamas: Leona of The Station, Kryse of Kryse Ice Cream, and Joanne of The Power Plant Seattle. Now, they’re hosting a holiday edition market! The market will feature local BIPOC vendors, artists, creators, and makers as well as food, live music, drinks, and plants! The event is free to attend.

Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

700 6th Ave. S., Seattle

Open for the first time since the pandemic began, the Ayame Kai Winter Craft Festival offers not only Asian-inspired gifts from Ayame Kai Crafts, but also fresh-baked goods made the day of, and pre-order food, such as pies, curry bentos, and Hiroshi’s bentos. It will be limiting the number of people who can come in to browse at a time, so get there early!

Dec. 10, 3–9 p.m. for studios, festivities continue until very late

Equinox Studios, 6555 5th Ave. S., Seattle

With over 130 artists and artisans, Equinox Studios Very Open House is your chance to explore its studio spaces. With artists and artisans of every kind, you can find art in many media and see the makers right in their own studios. Food vendors will also be present at the event. This event is free to the public.

If you’re looking for a specific type of gift, want to shop in a specific area, or want to find individual makers, check out some of our previous guides! We have suggestions for gift shopping in in Deldridge, White Center, and South Park. We also have a guide to gifts in the South End for self-care, food and coffee lovers, jewelry and art, kids, and gifts that are recycled or reusable. Happy shopping!

Amanda Ong (she/her) is a Chinese American writer from California. She is currently a master’s candidate at the University of Washington Museology program and graduated from Columbia University in 2020 with degrees in creative writing and ethnicity and race studies.

📸 Featured Image: Jeanne Ferraro, artist and Pratt instructor, makes a glass bowl for Pratt’s Holiday Art Sale. (Photo: Pascha Scott)

