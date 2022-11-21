NEWS GLEAMS | Indigenous Resources to Decolonize Thanksgiving; COVID-19 Services for the Holiday Season

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

✨Gleaming This Week✨

(Photo courtesy of EchoX.)

Indigenous Resources to Decolonize Thanksgiving

400 Years After the Mayflower: A Storymap to Decolonize Thanksgiving

EchoX staff and board members have created an interactive story map entitled “400 Years After the Mayflower: A Storymap to Decolonize Thanksgiving.” It hosts links and resources from all over the present-day United States, featuring contemporary and present-day issues and projects featuring or led by Indigenous people or nations. Topics covered include but are not limited to: food sovereignty, Thanksgiving, films, reclamation of land, and much, much more.EchoX is an advocacy organization that empowers and amplifies cultural communities through digital technologies and the power of story. A directory of meaningful community resources, including many related to Indigenous topics, can be found on their website.

Rethinking Thanksgiving: From Land Acknowledgement to Landback

In partnership with many community members, Real Rent Duwamish hosted a conversation entitled, “Rethinking Thanksgiving: From Land Acknowledgement to Landback” which featured national partners from the frontlines of “Indigenous efforts to resist violence and colonization fueled by the current extractive economic system and gather ways to further and deepen solidarity with Indigenous resistance centering land rematriation.”Featured guests included Jake Edwards, Eva Reyes-Aguirre, Tupac Enrique Acosta, Corrina Gould, Betty Lyons, and Demetrius Johnson. ASL, live transcription, and Spanish interpretation were available. Though the event already passed on Nov. 20, transcripts or recordings may be available upon request, as the event was recorded. Please visit bit.ly/RethinkingThanksgiving2022.

Boujee Natives: A No F*cksgiving Dinner

Indigenize Productions is hosting an evening of food, wine, performance, poetry, and music in celebration of Native Heritage Month, taking place on Nov. 22 at 6:00 p.m., entitled “Boujee Natives: A No F*cksgiving Dinner.”

The event is a BIPOC-only wine-and-dine experience with limited seating and features food from Native Soul, Seattle’s only Native American soul food pop-up, led by Jeremy Thunderbird. The event features poetry by Sarah Gould (Yakama/Nimiipuu), Kayak (Coast Miwok, Paiute, Pomo, Peruvian), Abigail Echo-Hawk (Pawnee), plus music by theres more (Pawnee), and an after-banquet DJ dance party.

“Since 2017, Indigenize Productions has been showcasing queer and trans Indigenous joy in different ways, from hosting variety shows to dance parties. Indigenize was founded after a group of Indigenous talents met through a burlesque and variety show called ‘Dear White People’ with an all-BIPOC cast at the University of Washington Ethnic Cultural Theatre,” reported South Seattle Emerald earlier this year. Registrations may be closed, but it is highly recommended that you follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

A walking tour taking place on the grounds of University of Washington, the Indigenous Walking Tour curated by Owen L. Oliver (Quinault/Isleta Pueblo) which offers Indigenous knowledge that is grounded in land and place. Stops on the tour include: the Burke Museum, wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ [Intellectual House], Indigenous artworks, the Medicinal Herb Garden, the Ethnic Cultural Center, the Husky Union Building (HUB), and Union Bay Natural Area.Oliver has also created a 40-page, full color booklet of the tour stops and more, which is now available at University libraries, other campus buildings, or online.

Created by audio artists Jenny Asarnow and Rachel Lam (Anigiduwagi enrolled Cherokee Nation), Saltwater Soundwalk is a podcast about Indigenous rights, responsibilities, and cultural preservation, as well as our collective relationship to the Salish Sea. It features stories presented in a mix of English and Coast Salish languages. Voices featured are: Ken Workman (Duwamish), Warren King George (Muckleshoot), Michelle Myles (Tulalip), Archie Cantrell (Puyallup), LaDean Johnson (Skokomish), Owen Oliver (Quinault / Isleta Pueblo), Lydia Sigo (Suquamish), Randi Purser (Suquamish), RYAN! Feddersen (FLOW artist, Confederated Tribes of the Colville — Okanogan / Arrow Lakes), and Eric Autry (Seattle Public Utilities), Joseph Sisneros (UW), and Jeanne Hyde (The Whale Museum).

The podcast — which can be paired with on-site listening and a walking tour starting from Gasworks Park and turns back around near the Fremont Bridge — is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, and more!

COVID-19 Resources for the Holiday Season

As the holiday season is approaching, we would like to present a number of COVID-19 resources for those who may need it. Resources are updated regularly on King County’s dashboard, and are available in multiple languages at Kingcounty.gov/Covid/Vaccine.

Free Telehealth Services for COVID-19 Treatment

Anyone who has experienced mild or moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in the past five days can speak to a Washington State Department of Health contracted health provider about available treatment options, if individuals are not able to access care within 24 hours of a positive COVID-19 test.

Potential oral antiviral treatments are available for those who are at least 12 years old, weigh at least 88 pounds, or at a higher risk of becoming hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.

All services are free, even with those without insurance, and same or next day virtual appointments are available. More information can be found on the Washington State DOH Test-to-Treat Flyer or by calling (800) 525-0127 and pressing #, or visiting DOH.wa.gov/COVID19Telehealth.

Public Info Call Center & Isolation and Quarantine services

The COVID-19 Public Information Call Center (PICC) currently operated Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., but it will be closed at the end of the year. It is closed all weekends and holidays, including Thanksgiving on Nov. 24 and 25, and Christmas on Dec. 25 and 26.

For Isolation and Quarantine (IQ) services, incoming requests will still use the same PICC number (206) 477-3977, there is an option to choose IQ information and the call will get routed directly to the IQ team.

The message on closed days and after-hours will guide callers to the KingCounty.gov website for COVID-19 and Monkeypox (MPX) resources and the State Department of Health COVID-19 Information hotline at 1-800-525-0127.

Booster COVID-19 Shots

Booster shots are available for free at all locations in King County. The County is operating sites in Auburn, Kent, Bellevue Eastgate, and downtown Seattle by appointment only. All sites are ADA accessible and have language and ASL interpretation.

Find a list of potential sites at KingCounty.gov/Vaccine and register or be added to the waitlist at YourCOVIDVaccine.KingCounty.gov.Use the Washington State Vaccine Locator online to find a vaccination site at clinics, doctor’s offices, pharmacies, or other sites near you.

Volunteer Members Sought for Seattle’s Design Review Boards to Help Shape Developments

The City is looking for 22 new volunteer board members to join the City of Seattle’s Design Review Boards. They are tasked with evaluating the designs of new buildings, including review of large mixed-use developments, multifamily housing, and commercial projects. They are expected to work 15 hours a month.

Ideal candidates should be professionals in design and development fields or community members interested in helping to shape development in their neighborhoods. The following board permissions are available, listed by district:

Central Area Board: design profession representative.

design profession representative. Downtown Board: business or landscape design profession representative, development profession representative, and local residential representative.

business or landscape design profession representative, development profession representative, and local residential representative. East Board: local residential representative, design profession representative, development profession representative, local community representative.

local residential representative, design profession representative, development profession representative, local community representative. Northeast Board: local residential representative, local community representative.

local residential representative, local community representative. Northwest Board: business or landscape design profession representative, design profession representative, local residential representative.

business or landscape design profession representative, design profession representative, local residential representative. Southeast Board: local residential representative, design profession representative.

local residential representative, design profession representative. Southwest Board: business or landscape design profession representative, design profession representative, local residential representative.

business or landscape design profession representative, design profession representative, local residential representative. West Board: business or landscape design profession representative, local residential representative, design profession representative, development profession representative.

To be considered for appointment, please send an application, cover letter, and resume by Dec. 31, 2022, to Erika Ikstrums at Erika.Ikstrums@Seattle.gov, and email with any potential questions. If necessary, but less preferred, printed, and mailed applications can also be sent.

For further information, please visit the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections’ Design Review — Boards & Staff webpage.

Our content is funded in part by advertisements. To inquire about advertising with the Emerald, check out our media kit and fill out our application for more info.

The South Seattle Emerald website contains information and content supplied by third parties and community members. Information contained herein regarding any specific person, commercial product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the South Seattle Emerald, its directors, editors, or staff members.

Before you move on to the next story … The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give monthly at any amount. With over 900 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us get to 1100 Rainmakers by the end of the year and keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!