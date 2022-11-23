NEWS GLEAMS | Free Community Meals This Week; Paid Internships for Student Leaders

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

✨Gleaming This Week✨

Volunteers provided a Thanksgiving feast to hundreds of people at the Seventh Annual Family Feast sponsored by the Mario D. Bailey Foundation in 2018. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Free Community Meals and Pop-Ups for This Week

Over the next couple of days, there are a few South End opportunities for community meals and special pop-ups. Most events are free, including full Thanksgiving meals.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Stop by Wa Na Wari between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. for a free Love Offering Community Meal, featuring jambalaya from chef Lakea Osias.

Arte Noir is hosting a Thanksgiving dessert pop-up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Shugga Shack is providing caramel apples, banana pudding, and sweet potato pie. There are no pre-orders (except if you want a large pan of banana pudding). Payment is accepted via cash and apps.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Catering company Dsquared Hospitality is hosting their annual free Thanksgiving meal at Fauntleroy Hall in West Seattle from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Alajawan Brown Foundation is offering their free Thanksgiving meal from noon to 2 p.m. at Talley High School in Skyway. For more information, call Ayanna Brown (425) 208-6236 or email at AyannaBrown@alajawanshands.com

REACH (Renton Ecumenical Association of Churches) Renton is having a Thanksgiving meal from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Luther’s Table at 419 Second St. #1. All are welcome, and there is no cost to anyone.

Pick up a free Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings from Athens Pizza in Auburn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-packed meals will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Paid Internship Opportunities for Student Leaders

Bank of America’s Student Leaders Program for High Schoolers

Bank of America has opened the 2023 application for their Student Leaders paid internship program. Students must be juniors or seniors in high school, and those who are selected will participate in an eight-week paid internship program at a local nonprofit organization. They will also attend a leadership summit around the intersection of government, business, and nonprofits to address community needs.

Last summer, five student leaders who were selected through the program to work with Southwest Youth & Family Services and the Technology Access Foundation on special projects.

Selected applications will be open through Jan. 13, 2023.

The Harry Bridges Center for Labor Studies’ Building a Movement (BAM) Labor Internship for University of Washington Students

University of Washington undergraduate students have the paid opportunity to connect with the local labor movement through the Harry Bridges Center for Labor Studies’ third annual Building a Movement (BAM) Labor Internship. The 10-week program runs concurrently with University of Washington’s Winter 2023 Quarter, from Jan. 3 to March 10.

Ideal candidates are invested in labor and social justice advocacy; they will be given the opportunity to work with organizations that make systemic and community-level changes for working people. Weekly hours will vary depending on the internship; it also includes a 1.5-hour weekly meeting with other interns and staff of the Harry Bridges Center.

Hosting organizations in Winter 2023 Quarter include:

Massage Parlor Outreach Program (MPOP)

UFCW Local 3000

Fair Work Center/Working Washington

United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 4121

Washington State Labor Council (WSLC)

Rainbow Center (for UW Tacoma students only)

Students are compensated at a rate of $19/hour. Academic credit may also be available. Apply now or learn more on University of Washington’s website.

