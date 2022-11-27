PONGO POETRY | Dough

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for Pongo Poetry Night, its upcoming event at Third Place Books Ravenna.

Dough

by a young person, age 17

Growing up from under a household of broken relationships

Gives you a reason to want to

Leave

It’s like a puzzle that’s missing pieces

Incomplete

Just like my heart

I try and find the good things out of bad situations

But the bad situations are still there

Can never forget that

Growing up in a house of broken relationships

Doesn’t give you a reason to

Trust

But it gives you a reason to

Be paranoid

Like walking down a dark alleyway at midnight

With one earbud in your ear

But broken relationships doesn’t mean that there’s no relationship

There’s still a relationship

Just beat up

Like dough

When there’s a relationship

You can’t find it

Easy

To leave

So in that case

You share your broken love

With your broken relationship

Where I Am From

by a young person, age 16

I am from a street where silence is the start to chaos

The empty dialogue shells

Everyone is waiting for something to happen

Like a long silence before a jump scare

I am from faith in God

To watch over

The little girls

Don’t know what they wear

Could change the rest of their lives

The little boys that don’t know

That that one cell could give them lice

I am from laughter that rises over the cries of broken homes

Screams of hungry babies

And yells of intoxicated fathers

I am from love, and I know that because

While I knew the trauma going on around me

I had family to soothe me

So these elements never touched me

I’m from fear, especially when I think about

Which one of my neighbors will be in a yellow bag next

What little girl will be trapped under a man’s body

What innocent boy will lose his life to a badge and an angered finger

I also come from dedication to do better

Turning losses into motivation

And the willpower to break the invisible shackles I was born with

Because of this, my life will become a place of structure for the next generation

A healthy lifestyle

So my younger siblings

Never have to experience what I had to

A place of success through hardships

That seemed impossible

And never ending willpower to beat the odds

That’s where I’d like to be from

Most People Don’t Like to Take the First Step

by a young person, age 15

The first step can be the longest

When you want to do the right things

Staying out of trouble

Staying in school

Things that don’t land you in a place where you don’t want to be

Either jail

Or dead

The first step can be the most challenging

When you fear hurting

Yourself

Or others

That you love

The first step can be the hardest

When you fight against your inner demons or

Your past

Self

Like when you’re young

More hard-headed

Than you are now

That can be hard to fight against

The first step is often the loneliest

When you don’t know if your family will blame you

If they do that would feel bad

like a stab in the heart

like you’re dying

The first step can be an opening

Where the possibilities include putting grudges

Aside

To make peace

The first step can be an ending

When you think you will lose the people

around you

it feels like the end

because the people around you

are like

the people who made

you

and if you lose

them, you lose

yourself

The first step can be a thrill

When you experience the relief

Of being safe from

Someone

You might have feared

Attacking you

The first step can be a joy

When you celebrate being

Free

Free of being yourself

Not a front for people

Because you were afraid of who

You are

When you are free of that

You are finally free

To be

yourself

📸 Featured image by Juno_Bora/Shutterstock.com; edits by the Emerald team.

