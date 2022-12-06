A South End Holiday Entertainment Guide

by Amanda Ong

As the weather gets colder and snow falls across the South End, we all look for warmth and ways to celebrate the merriment of the holiday season. The Emerald has compiled a list of fantastic shows for you to get into the holiday spirit. With music, dancing, laughter, and more, these events are sure to bring on the holiday cheer, so grab your eggnog and get your tickets!

Various Dates, Dec. 2 to Dec. 24

Theatre Off Jackson, 409 7th Ave. S.

Scott Shoemaker’s War on Christmas is not your typical Christmas extravaganza, nor your typical story of saving Christmas. This campy, queer-centric show features comedy, songs, and dance, and has become a Christmas tradition at Theatre Off Jackson. Tickets can be purchased on the Stranger Tickets website.

Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S.

The Cascadia Big Band comes to the Royal Room for its annual holiday concert! For jazz orchestra interpretations of classic Christmas songs, look to performers Roger Bare and Ingrid DeHaan’s vocals and arrangements. Tickets are available on Stranger Tickets.

Dec. 16, Dec. 17, Dec. 23, and Dec. 24, 7 p.m.

18th and Union, 1406 18th Ave.

Looking for laughs from your favorite holiday “Santanist” sprite? Enter Sugar Plum Gary! Played by longtime Seattle-based comedian Emmett Montgomery, Gary was left the only survivor after an encounter with Santa. In this annual tradition, he shares the hilarious horror of Christmas in an interactive show. Tickets to join in person or remotely are available on the 18th & Union website.

Dec. 17, 5:30 p.m. for family fun, 8 p.m. for adults

Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S.

A longtime tradition, the Holiday Hootenanny and Sing-a-Long is sure to get you singing and dancing to holiday classics with full audience participation. The performers feature Carrie Clark (Carrie Clark and the Lonesome Lovers), Sue Corcoran and Vincent Gates (The Von Piglet Family Players), Christine Kistler (Lion Judah), Rob Witmer (Awesome, Carrie Clark), Doug Port (Doug “Octo” Port), and Andy Stoller (Heart). Tickets are available on Stranger Tickets.

Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m.

The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S.

For the eighth year, the Snow Globe Holiday Concert brings live performances that benefit Northwest Harvest — since its first year, it has raised over 80,000 meals. Not only will your ticket go to a good cause, but you will also see a heartwarming show featuring performances by Kristin Chambers, the Mack Grout Trio, and more Seattle artists. Tickets are available on Stranger Tickets.

Dec. 22, 6 p.m.

Wa Na Wari, 911 24th Ave.

Join Wa Na Wari for an evening of Motown, jazz, and gospel, with local legend Josephine Howell! Howell is an acclaimed singer, and you will be sure to see why. The event is free to the public.

Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S.

With latkes and music, the South Hudson Music Project’s celebration for the third night of Chanukah is bound to be a blast. Featuring the music of John Zorn’s Masada, The Klein Party, and Lox Stork and Bugle, this event brings together new influences with modern Jewish music. The event is free to the public.

Amanda Ong (she/her) is a Chinese American writer from California. She is currently a master’s candidate at the University of Washington Museology program and graduated from Columbia University in 2020 with degrees in creative writing and ethnicity and race studies.

📸 Featured Image: There’s something for everyone during the holidays, from campy Christmas productions to gospel and big band celebrations; check out our Emerald guide to holiday entertainment in the South End. (Photo: Kozlik/Shutterstock.com)

