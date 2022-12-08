Give Big for the Holidays: Where to Give to Youth and Community Orgs This Winter

by Amanda Ong

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, the Emerald is taking a look around the South End to spread some of the joy. While the holidays are “the most wonderful time of the year,” for many people, it can also be a season where inequities and hardships are intensified. Joy, generosity, and holiday spirit are only at their best when shared. We hope the season inspires you to contribute time or resources for a cause.

Read on for some of the South End’s noteworthy holiday drives and fundraisers, although this is by no means a comprehensive list!

Looking to donate to a South End mutual aid group this season? Check out our Mutual Aid Guide for info and details.

Photo courtesy of Treehouse

Treehouse is an organization that supports kids in foster care through education, resources, and transitional support. Treehouse believes youth in foster care should have similar experiences as their peers. The same holds during the holiday season, which is why it hosts the Treehouse Store, a free store where youth and young adults who either are currently in foster care or have experienced the foster care system, can shop for high-quality clothing, shoes, school supplies, toys, books, free tickets to events, and other essentials.

To support Treehouse’s efforts, you can host a donation drive and collect winter clothing or raise money with friends, co-workers, and family. You can also purchase items from Treehouse’s wish list of items most requested by youth and their caregivers. You can also try Treehouse Bingo, where you earn squares by completing tasks that support Treehouse and the community.

El Centro de la Raza hosts 43 different programs centered around supporting the children, youth, families, and seniors of the Latino community. Now, you can support them in turn by buying a locally sourced Christmas tree at its annual Christmas Tree Sale!

Trees can be purchased in person between Nov. 20 through Dec. 20, or while supplies last, Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sale takes place at El Centro de la Raza’s north parking lot at 2524 16th Ave. S., Seattle. You can also purchase a tree to donate to a family in its programs.

Items for sale include:

Noble Fir: 3′–4′ ($22); 4′–5′ ($40); 5′–6′ ($67); 6′–7′ ($83); 7′–8′ ($89); 8′–9′ ($99); 9′–10′ ($111); 10′–11′ ($180); 11′–12′ ($195); 12′–13′ ($230); 13′–14′ ($270)

3′–4′ ($22); 4′–5′ ($40); 5′–6′ ($67); 6′–7′ ($83); 7′–8′ ($89); 8′–9′ ($99); 9′–10′ ($111); 10′–11′ ($180); 11′–12′ ($195); 12′–13′ ($230); 13′–14′ ($270) Nordmann Fir: 5′–6′ ($69); 6′–7′ ($85); 7′–8′ ($97); 8′–9′ ($99); 9′–10′ ($125)

5′–6′ ($69); 6′–7′ ($85); 7′–8′ ($97); 8′–9′ ($99); 9′–10′ ($125) Grand Fir: 4′–5′ ($42); 5′–6′ ($57); 6′–7′ ($75); 7′–8′ ($83); 8′–9′ ($89)

4′–5′ ($42); 5′–6′ ($57); 6′–7′ ($75); 7′–8′ ($83); 8′–9′ ($89) Douglas Firs will be available on the lot the first week of December.

will be available on the lot the first week of December. Wreaths: 20″ ($22); 30″ ($32)

20″ ($22); 30″ ($32) Garland: $3 per foot

$3 per foot Tree Netting: $5

Photo courtesy of Mount Baker Community Club

Since 1985, the Mount Baker Community Club has raised money to send South End high school students of color to college. Last year, the scholarship sent eight South Seattle students to college with grants of $16,000 each.

This is an amazing scholarship that has given back to the South End community through education for decades, and donations allow it to do even more for these high-achieving South End students. This holiday season, you can donate to the fund through the Mount Baker Community Club website.

Photo courtesy of Spice Bridge Kitchen Fund

As a program of Global to Local, Food Innovation Network (FIN) is working in South King County through food and community to support Women of Color, immigrant, and refugee chefs to access the resources they need to build thriving businesses.

With an ultimate goal of $75,000 to help small BIPOC restaurants and businesses thrive, any donation is appreciated. Fifteen dollars can get food-insecure community members culturally familiar food, while $100 can subsidize a business’ utilities. You can donate through the Spice Bridge website.

Also, check out Spice Bridge’s Holiday Market on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring gifts and foods from around the world.

Seattle Food Not Bombs regularly provides hot meals to those who need it, and this winter, it is hosting a Holiday Art Market and Propane Fundraiser on Dec. 17 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Pipsqueak on 173 16th Ave. All profits from the market sales will be used to purchase propane canisters for houseless Seattleites.

These propane canisters are not only crucial to keep warm during the winter months, but they also allow houseless folks to heat up food and water. There will also be free coffee, zines, and food.

Amanda Ong (she/her) is a Chinese American writer from California. She is currently a master’s candidate at the University of Washington Museology program and graduated from Columbia University in 2020 with degrees in creative writing and ethnicity and race studies.

📸 Featured Image: The Treehouse Store is a free store for youth who are currently in foster care or have experienced the foster care system. (Photo courtesy of Treehouse)

