PONGO POETRY | Paint Me Without the Bad Things in My Life

Pongo Poetry Project's mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression and articulating one's pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery.

Paint Me Without the Bad Things in My Life

by a young person at CSTC

Paint me without the bad past

Paint me with a good past and future

Paint me without a broken heart

Paint me as a generous little boy and really loving

Paint me without CPS

Paint me like sunshine and happiness

A Light of Death

by a young person at CSTC

In my self-portrait,

my eyes would be diamonds because I like singing

And my favorite song is “Firework”

It was also my mom’s favorite song

The background of my self-portrait would have

My mom and my dad

My mom had orange-colored hair

And hazel-brown eyes

When I was sad my mom would say to me,

“If I leave here just know that I’m always with you”

My dad has black hair

And blue eyes

I don’t know what he would say to me

Because he left when I was around three or four

In my self-portrait, I’d be holding fire

For revenge against the guy I don’t want to name

He was cruel

And he didn’t care for me

If I saw him I would say,

“I hate you

Get out of my life

I never want to see you again”

In my self-portrait, there would be fireworks

In the background too

That are red, gold, and green

I would like to give my self-portrait to my best friend

Because she appreciates my singing voice

The title of my self-portrait would be

“A Light of Death”

Because I am a light of death

Dedicated to V, the one who inspired me to love.

What I Care About in My Life

by a young person at CSTC

I miss my family

I love them and care about them

and they love and care about me also

and I love my dog and my cats

and I don’t think that I can ever live without them

and I care about everything that I have now

and that I will have when I grow up

And I have my own happiness that’s unique

like everyone’s

and I have my unique way of my life

and I love my unique way

because it’s special

like everyone’s

My happiness is unique in the way I’m caring

I care in every way

I show my care in loving and in the happiness I give to everyone

I tell them that I care about them and never hurt them

and I show a smile

and I help with laundry

Every way is the most caring and unique way

and that is the most unique way of happiness

I dedicate this poem to the people I love; my friends and my family.

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

