Sunday Comix | A Peek Behind the Curtain

by Brett Hamil

Brett Hamil is a writer, cartoonist and performer living on the South End of Seattle. He produces the weekly comedy show Joketellers Union and the political comedy talk show The Seattle Process. The Seattle Weekly (RIP) once called him “the city’s premier political comic.” You can now order the latest book of Sunday Comix, “Best Timeline Ever,” collecting all of the cartoons from 2022 (so far), at BrettHamil.BigCartel.com.

