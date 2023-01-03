Photo depicting four youth wearing "ugly Christmas sweaters" smiling at the Soul Holiday Market.
Community

Holidays Around the South End – 2022

by Susan Fried

Despite a brief interlude of freezing rain and icy roads that made it difficult to travel around Seattle, people made it out to a variety of holiday events that took place around the South End. There were Christmas events, Hanukkah concerts, holiday markets, and Kwanzaa celebrations throughout the month of December. Children visited Santa, parents shopped for presents from local artisans and makers, and people of all ages enjoyed live music and dance performances.

The following photos are taken from the Soul Holiday Market at Washington Hall on Dec. 18, a Black Santa event at Rainier Valley Leadership Academy on Dec. 10, the Filipino Christmas celebration on Dec. 10 at the Filipino Community Center, and Northwest African American Museum’s (NAAM) 2022 Kwanzaa celebration on Dec. 29 at Washington Hall – just a few of the many events that happened over the season.

Photo depicting a Black Santa Claus posing with a Black youth in pink Black-Santa pajamas.
Etta, 2, gets a photo with Santa at the Rainier Valley Leadership Academy on Saturday, Dec. 10. Hundreds of families took advantage of an opportunity to get free photos with Santa at the event sponsored by 100 Black Parents. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting a Black toddler holding a book and smiling at the camera.
Damir Tibbs, 2, holds a book he got from Joy Sparks, the owner of Hella Black Books, during the Soul Holiday Market. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting Sonia Wooten-Gill wearing a Santa hat with leopard fur trim at the Soul Holiday Market.
Sonia Wooten-Gill, owner of Faye Woo’s Boutique and Studio, sells some of her wares at the Soul Holiday Market at Washington Hall on Dec. 18. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting a Black youth wearing a rainbow-adorned sweatshirt speaking with a Black Santa Claus.
Santa talks to Jalani, 5, at the Soul Holiday Market at Washington Hall. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting the Omega Jam Band performing on stage.
The Omega Jam Band performed at the Soul Holiday Market on Dec. 18 at Washington Hall. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting a group of volunteers wearing red Santa hats and red-plaid aprons serving food.
A volunteer serves food at the Christmas Party and Senior and Children’s Celebration on Dec. 10 at the Filipino Community Center. The event featured fun games and activities for both children and seniors, delicious food, and gifts. In addition to the Children and Senior celebration, the Filipino Community of Seattle also held its second Annual Tree lighting ceremony and first Holiday Palengke night market on Dec. 10. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting people wearing holiday attire, from Santa costumes to red-and-green tutus, queueing for food.
People line up for a delicious lunch during the Christmas Party and Senior and Children’s Celebration at the Filipino Community Center. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting a group of children playing musical chairs with a volunteer dressed as Santa Claus.
A group of children play musical chairs during a Christmas Party and Senior and Children’s Celebration. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting Kibibi Monie wearing a white outfit and applauding in front of a yellow Kwanzaa banner.
Kibibi Monie applauds the dance performance by Adefua West African Music and Dance Company, during the Northwest African American Museum’s 2022 Kwanzaa Celebration, “Together We Rise,” on Dec. 29 at Washington Hall. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting Marcia Tate Arunga wearing an all-black outfit dancing.
Marcia Tate Arunga, the Academic Dean of Tacoma for Evergreen College, dances with a member of the Adefua West African Music and Dance Company, during the Northwest African American Museum’s 2022 Kwanzaa Celebration, “Together We Rise.” Dr. Arunga spoke briefly about Kwanzaa and Black history during the event. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting NAAM's ACE wearing all-black and traditional scarves performing.
The Northwest African American Museum’s African American Cultural Ensemble (ACE) choir performs during NAAM’s 2022 Kwanzaa Celebration, “Together We Rise.” (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, shes been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washingtons The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: The children of Joy Sparks, owner of Hella Black Books, wait for their mother to set up her table at the Soul Holiday Market at Washington Hall on Dec. 18. The event featured over a dozen vendors, food, live music, and, of course, Santa Claus. (Photo: Susan Fried)

