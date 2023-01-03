Holidays Around the South End – 2022

by Susan Fried

Despite a brief interlude of freezing rain and icy roads that made it difficult to travel around Seattle, people made it out to a variety of holiday events that took place around the South End. There were Christmas events, Hanukkah concerts, holiday markets, and Kwanzaa celebrations throughout the month of December. Children visited Santa, parents shopped for presents from local artisans and makers, and people of all ages enjoyed live music and dance performances.

The following photos are taken from the Soul Holiday Market at Washington Hall on Dec. 18, a Black Santa event at Rainier Valley Leadership Academy on Dec. 10, the Filipino Christmas celebration on Dec. 10 at the Filipino Community Center, and Northwest African American Museum’s (NAAM) 2022 Kwanzaa celebration on Dec. 29 at Washington Hall – just a few of the many events that happened over the season.

Etta, 2, gets a photo with Santa at the Rainier Valley Leadership Academy on Saturday, Dec. 10. Hundreds of families took advantage of an opportunity to get free photos with Santa at the event sponsored by 100 Black Parents. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Damir Tibbs, 2, holds a book he got from Joy Sparks, the owner of Hella Black Books, during the Soul Holiday Market. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Sonia Wooten-Gill, owner of Faye Woo’s Boutique and Studio, sells some of her wares at the Soul Holiday Market at Washington Hall on Dec. 18. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Santa talks to Jalani, 5, at the Soul Holiday Market at Washington Hall. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Omega Jam Band performed at the Soul Holiday Market on Dec. 18 at Washington Hall. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A volunteer serves food at the Christmas Party and Senior and Children’s Celebration on Dec. 10 at the Filipino Community Center. The event featured fun games and activities for both children and seniors, delicious food, and gifts. In addition to the Children and Senior celebration, the Filipino Community of Seattle also held its second Annual Tree lighting ceremony and first Holiday Palengke night market on Dec. 10. (Photo: Susan Fried)

People line up for a delicious lunch during the Christmas Party and Senior and Children’s Celebration at the Filipino Community Center. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A group of children play musical chairs during a Christmas Party and Senior and Children’s Celebration. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Kibibi Monie applauds the dance performance by Adefua West African Music and Dance Company, during the Northwest African American Museum’s 2022 Kwanzaa Celebration, “Together We Rise,” on Dec. 29 at Washington Hall. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Marcia Tate Arunga, the Academic Dean of Tacoma for Evergreen College, dances with a member of the Adefua West African Music and Dance Company, during the Northwest African American Museum’s 2022 Kwanzaa Celebration, “Together We Rise.” Dr. Arunga spoke briefly about Kwanzaa and Black history during the event. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Northwest African American Museum’s African American Cultural Ensemble (ACE) choir performs during NAAM’s 2022 Kwanzaa Celebration, “Together We Rise.” (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: The children of Joy Sparks, owner of Hella Black Books, wait for their mother to set up her table at the Soul Holiday Market at Washington Hall on Dec. 18. The event featured over a dozen vendors, food, live music, and, of course, Santa Claus. (Photo: Susan Fried)

