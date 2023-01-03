Holidays Around the South End – 2022

Despite a brief interlude of freezing rain and icy roads that made it difficult to travel around Seattle, people made it out to a variety of holiday events that took place around the South End. There were Christmas events, Hanukkah concerts, holiday markets, and Kwanzaa celebrations throughout the month of December. Children visited Santa, parents shopped for presents from local artisans and makers, and people of all ages enjoyed live music and dance performances.
The following photos are taken from the Soul Holiday Market at Washington Hall on Dec. 18, a Black Santa event at Rainier Valley Leadership Academy on Dec. 10, the Filipino Christmas celebration on Dec. 10 at the Filipino Community Center, and Northwest African American Museum’s (NAAM) 2022 Kwanzaa celebration on Dec. 29 at Washington Hall – just a few of the many events that happened over the season.
Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she’s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington’s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.
📸 Featured Image: The children of Joy Sparks, owner of Hella Black Books, wait for their mother to set up her table at the Soul Holiday Market at Washington Hall on Dec. 18. The event featured over a dozen vendors, food, live music, and, of course, Santa Claus. (Photo: Susan Fried)
