NEWS GLEAMS | Housing Bills Aim to Stabilize Rent and Protect From Rent Gouging

Two State-Level Housing Bills Aim to Stabilize Rent and Protect From Rent Gouging

Reps. Nicole Macri (D-43) and Alex Ramel (D-40) recently introduced two bills in the State Legislature — HB 1388 and HB 1389 — to stabilize rent and protect tenant households from rent gouging. HB 1389 aims to stabilize rents by ensuring that rent increases happening during any 12-month period will not be more than 3–7%, depending on the rate of inflation at the time. HB 1388 aims to provide tenants with mechanisms and structures to challenge excessive rent increases or deny them rights under the law, including when landlords are not upholding their duties.

According to a press release from the Washington Low-Income Alliance, “40% of Washington households are renters. Data from the American Community Survey shows a 63% increase in average rents in Washington between 2010 and 2021. Black and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander households in Washington are twice as likely to be renters as white households.”

Rental rates in Seattle have increased 17% between March 2020 and August 2022; Tacoma has seen an increase of 18.9% between October 2020 and October 2021.

Mount Baker Weekend Shooting Leaves Local Restaurant Owner Dead

Over the past weekend, one man was killed and four others were injured across three separate shootings in South Seattle. The man who was fatally shot, Hansoo Kim, was the owner of Rainier Teriyaki Restaurant on Rainier Avenue South.

According to reporting from The Seattle Times, “At about 8:30 p.m., according to police, ‘multiple suspects’ entered the restaurant and shot the man in the chest. Police did not provide information on the number of suspects, and no arrests had been made as of late Saturday.”

A family friend has launched a fundraiser for the Kim family via GoFundMe. The GoFundMe shares, “He loved being outside in nature and would spend his few days off during the year hiking with his wife and friends. More than anything, he loved his family deeply and would go to great lengths to set them up for success and cheer them on. He is remembered as a devoted husband, father, uncle, friend, church member, and local restaurant owner who was always willing to lend a hand and support those around him in whatever way he could.”

Revision Arts Offers One-Time Grant for Arts and Culture in the Rainier Valley

Through funding from the City of Seattle’s Office of Arts and Culture, Revision Arts is putting out a one-time request-for-proposals (RFP) for arts and culture. It is open for projects and events taking place in the Rainier Valley, which will occur between April 10 and Aug. 31, 2023.

The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. PST. Applicants will be notified no later than March 15, 2023.

For information or to request an RFP package, please contact Barbara Oswald at boswald.revisionarts@gmail.com or call and text to (206) 734-1994, to receive details on how to apply or get guidance through the process. Reach out by Feb. 15 with any potential questions.

‘Since I Been Down’ Screening at Mt. Baker Community Club on Thursday, Jan. 19

Since I Been Down is a documentary film which spotlights the Black Prisoners Caucus and a prison-led education called T.E.A.C.H. There will be a free in-person and online screening of it, followed by conversation with director Gilda Sheppard and activist Kimonti Carter, who is one of the film’s lead subjects. The event will take place in-person on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Baker Community Club or virtually via Zoom.

According to the event website, “Since I Been Down spotlights prisoner Kimonti Carter and follows his efforts, as well as a wide group of prisoners, as they create a model of education that is transforming their lives, their communities, our prisons, and our own humanity … The film, told by the people who have lived these conditions, unravels intimate stories from interviews brought to life through archival footage, cinema verité discussions, masquerade, and dance, unraveling why children commit violent crime and how these children — now adults — are breaking free from their fate by creating a model of justice that is transforming their lives and the quality of life for all our children.”The event is copresented by West Seattle Meaningful Movies and Mt. Baker Meaningful Movies. Learn more and RSVP on their website.

