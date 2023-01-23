NEWS GLEAMS | Mass Shooting in California on Lunar New Year; Preparation for King Tides in South Park

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

Sunset over Monterey Park, California. Jan. 30, 2015. Photo is attributed to peter boy12qq12 (under a Creative Commons, CC BY 3.0 license).

Mass Shooting in Southern California Kills 11 on Lunar New Year

Late last Saturday, during the Lunar New Year weekend, 11 people were killed and an additional 10 were injured in a mass shooting at a Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Monterey Park is a city with a large Asian population, located a half hour east of downtown Los Angeles; it hosts one of the largest Lunar New Year celebrations in the region.

ABC7 reports, “Witnesses say about 50 people were inside the dance studio when the gunman opened fire Saturday night. Five women and five men are among the deceased victims, whose ages ranged from 50 to 70 years old, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.”

About half an hour after the Monterey Park shooting, the gunman headed to another dance studio, Lai Lai Ballroom, in Alhambra. There, two patrons wrestled the suspected gunman’s weapon away from him, which was later described by law enforcement as a “magazine-fed semi-automatic assault pistol.”

According to a news conference on Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that the suspect, Huu Can Tran, 72, was pronounced dead in the nearby city of Torrance, following a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Officers followed the van into a shopping center parking lot and began getting out of their patrol car to approach the driver — later identified as Tran — but retreated when they heard a gunshot from inside the van,” reports CNN. Inside, they found “several pieces of evidence” linking him to both the Monterey Park and Alhambra dance studios.

A motive has yet to be revealed, but CNN reports that a search warrant has been obtained for Tran’s home in Hemet, California.

Sandbags along the Duwamish River. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Public Utilities.)

Preparation for King Tides in Seattle’s South Park Neighborhood

King tides — high spring tides — frequently take place in conjunction with new moons and full moons. Following flooding incidents on Dec. 27 and 28 due to heavy rainfall and an extreme high tide along the Duwamish River, the South Park neighborhood is bracing for another potential round of flooding this week. Early mornings on Jan. 23 and 25, in particular, have the potential for especially high tides.

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU), in partnership with Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Facilities and Administrative Services (FAS), have created temporary flood barriers along the river and in South Park. They have also made sandbags available to residents and businesses in the area.

SPU encourages residents to sign up for Alert Seattle by texting SEATTLE to 67283 or by going to Alert.Seattle.gov to receive updates about emergencies. They also advise that everyone plan for emergencies by visiting the City’s Emergency Management website.

Seattle Central Library in Seattle, Washington. June 11, 2022. Photo is attributed to Dietmar Rabich (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 license).

Seattle’s Central Library Adds Wednesday and Thursday Evening Hours

The Seattle Public Library’s Central Library will now stay open two hours later (until 8 p.m.) on Wednesday and Thursday nights. The Faye G. Allen Children’s Center located on Level 1 will continue to close at 6 p.m. each evening.

Its current hours are now:

Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Children’s Center closes at 6 p.m.)

Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

