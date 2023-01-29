PONGO POETRY | Memories and Love

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today.

Sweetheart Kind Expressions

by a young person at CSTC

My life is like a cake that’s been smooshed in half,

Thrown away, and forgotten about

My heart has been broken more times than I can remember

Like a bone that’s been fractured and destroyed multiple times

My memories are happy and never doubt

That you won’t be a good person

Kind, funny, nice, generous, and happy

Always remember to be happy

When you do, it makes you smile

With a tingle in your bones

It makes you want to hug someone

Or listen to songs that make you happy

Keep living a good life

Memories and Love

by a young person at CSTC

I feel new like a fresh new person

With a fresh new start

Because you need to put the stuff behind you

That was spoken to you in the past

And you can be a better person no matter what

You say or think or do

Use happy thoughts that can make you

Really happy

Or stop and think it through

With a kind heart

That bursts into flames

And gets reborn good, happy, and healthy

My New Friends

by a young person at CSTC

My new friends are adorable

I met up with them, but we don’t know if we’re friends yet

It’s that time when you fall in love

but you don’t know if you’re friends

We only have limited time together

so we don’t know yet

but I hope everything goes ok because

they made me laugh and they made me happy

They say funny things, cheesy things

We eat together—Buffalo Wild Wings

I hope we get to know each other more

Once I’m out I can have real friends

but I don’t know when that will be

The first thing I’d do when I got out

is take them out to eat Chinese food

We’d have fried rice

and I’d say,

“On my Mama, I’d never leave you guys!

Now we’re friends!”

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

