The Emerald Guide to Abortion Access In and Around Seattle

Updated for 2023 by Megan Burbank

Previous reporting from Jessie McKenna and Marti McKenna

Between the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health and anti-abortion restrictions that preceded it, it’s a challenging time to be a person seeking abortion care. But Washington diverged from national trends toward anti-abortion legislation before Roe was overturned, and more policies are on the table for 2023 to preserve access to reproductive health care in our state. Here, the right to an abortion is part of our state’s legal code, coverage for abortion is available whether you’re on state Medicaid or private insurance, and new policies are slated to be introduced at the state legislature this session that would prohibit copays for abortion, protect patients’ data privacy, and shield abortion providers from out-of-state lawsuits. But that doesn’t mean timely access to abortion in Washington is guaranteed. In fact, as other states move to ban and restrict abortion in the wake of Roe’s reversal, the added strain on Northwest providers means patients here may encounter delays in care.

That’s where this guide comes in. According to data from reproductive health policy research organization the Guttmacher Institute, there were 51 health care facilities that provided abortion care in Washington state in 2017 — 40 of them clinics. This guide is a resource for finding the one nearest you, with information on available procedures, whether you’re seeking a surgical abortion or a prescription for abortion pills, plus accessibility, financial support, and additional resources you might need to get to your appointment, whether that means a ride to the clinic or getting matched with a primary care provider during your visit for future care.

When it comes to reproductive health care, there’s no shortage of disinformation: Stigma tends to have a dramatizing effect, and anti-abortion policies and organizing are built on debunked claims about reproductive health. But patients deserve information rooted in evidence-based medicine and real data, not fear-mongering myths. We hope this guide will help cut through some of that noise and help you find the care you need. But before we get to the list of providers, here are some key facts about abortion.

Abortion is safe. In a review of 57 studies on vacuum aspiration, one of the most common abortion procedures, the reproductive rights NGO (non-governmental organization) Ipas found a major complication rate of under 1%. Medication abortion, which is induced by pills (misoprostol and mifepristone) rather than a surgical procedure, is also safe, according to Guttmacher, with serious complications occurring in under 0.4% of procedures. If you have additional questions about abortion and reproductive health care in Washington, more information is available through the Department of Health.

It is normal to have an abortion, and many patients who do are already parents. According to Guttmacher, about 1 in 4 women will have an abortion by the time they reach age 45, and the majority of abortion patients already have at least one child. In 2014, Guttmacher reported that over half of people who had abortions were in their 20s, 75% were low-income or had incomes below the federal poverty line, and 51% reported using birth control the month they became pregnant.

It’s not just women who have abortions. Anyone who can get pregnant may need an abortion at some point in their lives, including transgender men and nonbinary patients. That’s why we have included information on trans inclusivity for each clinic on this list. Several also provide gender-affirming health care services in addition to abortion and birth control resources.

For abortions before 11 weeks of pregnancy, medication abortion is a private, increasingly popular option. Northwest clinics can also accommodate abortions later in pregnancy. In 2017, 39% of all abortions were medication abortions, which instead of surgery use two medications to end a pregnancy. Most of the providers we surveyed offer medication abortion to end pregnancies of up to 11 weeks’ gestation. Due to a new rule change from the FDA under the Biden administration, you may even be able to receive medication abortion pills through the mail. Many of the clinics on this list provide telehealth counseling for medication abortion. If your pregnancy is further along than 11 weeks, you’ll likely have a surgical abortion. Seattle-area clinics have different limits on how long into pregnancy they offer abortion; some provide abortion care up to 26 weeks and six days’ gestation. But most abortions take place much earlier in pregnancy. According to surveillance data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 92.2% of abortions provided in 2018 occurred at or before 13 weeks’ gestation.

In Washington, Medicaid and private insurance both cover abortion. While the Hyde Amendment has banned federal Medicaid funds from covering abortion procedures since 1977, states have their own Medicaid funds, and Washington is one of 16 that cover most abortions under Medicaid. If you have private insurance, your procedure is also likely to be covered under the Reproductive Parity Act, a law requiring private insurance plans that cover maternity care to also cover abortion. If you don’t have private insurance or qualify for Medicaid, your clinic may be able to help. Abortion funds like the Northwest Abortion Access Fund can also provide assistance with paying for the procedure and may be able to help with logistical challenges like travel and lodging if you’re coming from out of town.

Anti-abortion policies disproportionately impact low-income people and Communities of Color. Remember the Hyde Amendment? It was introduced by Congressman Henry Hyde just a few years after Roe v. Wade was decided. Hyde explained that his ban on Medicaid funds for abortions was an effort to keep poor people from accessing them. “I certainly would like to prevent, if I could legally, anybody having an abortion, a rich woman, a middle-class woman, or a poor woman,” he said. “Unfortunately, the only vehicle available is the … Medicaid bill.” Today, a similar dynamic is in play in states like Texas, whose pre-Dobbs six-week ban sent patients — the ones who could afford it — as far as Seattle for care. With the reversal of Roe v. Wade, even more pregnant people have been forced by abortion-hostile policies to travel to states like Washington. But not everyone has that option, which means that people without the resources to travel may end up trying to self-manage abortions or carrying unwanted pregnancies to term, which data shows can lead to financial insecurity and negative health outcomes.

This guide is intended to address some of these gaps in access by providing accurate information on abortion care, resources, and support throughout the Seattle area. We hope it helps you find the care you need, delivered with compassion, respect, and evidence-based medicine. If you’re seeking an abortion, you deserve nothing less.

Planned Parenthood

Insurance accepted? Yes

Financial aid available? Yes, and sliding fee scale for birth control, financial assistance for patients seeking abortion care without insurance

How early/late can you get an abortion here? Earliest: Positive pregnancy test / Latest: 24 weeks

Does this clinic serve the transgender community? Yes

Can you get a medication abortion (abortion pill) here? Yes, up to 11 weeks

Languages accommodated? Most languages accommodated

Wheelchair accessible? Yes

Travel assistance? Helps patients access funding that covers travel

Planned Parenthood — Bellevue

14730 NE 8th St.

Bellevue, WA 98007

(800) 769-0045

Planned Parenthood — Everett

1509 32nd St.

Everett, WA 98201

(800) 769-0045

Planned Parenthood — Federal Way

1105 S 348th St.

Federal Way, WA 98003

(800) 769-0045

Planned Parenthood — Lynnwood

19505 76th Ave. W #200

Lynnwood, WA 98036

(800) 769-0045

Planned Parenthood — Marysville

10210 State Ave.

Marysville, WA 98271

(800) 769-0045

Planned Parenthood — Puyallup

702 30th Ave. SW

Puyallup, WA 98373

(800) 769-0045

Planned Parenthood — Seattle (White Center & West Seattle)

9942 8th Ave. SW

Seattle, WA 98106

(800) 769-0045

Planned Parenthood — Seattle (Central District)

1229 Madison St., Suite 1040

Seattle, WA 98104

(800) 769-0045

Planned Parenthood — Seattle (Northgate)

2111 N Northgate Way, Suite 218

Seattle, WA 98133

(800) 769-0045

Planned Parenthood — Tacoma

1515 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Tacoma, WA 98405

(866) 629-8103

Cedar River Clinics

Insurance accepted? Yes

Financial aid available? Yes, and sliding fee scale offered

How early/late can you get an abortion here? Earliest: Ultrasound confirmation / Latest: Second trimester

Does this clinic serve the transgender community? Yes

Can you get a medication abortion (abortion pill) here? Yes, up to 11 weeks — available in-clinic or through telemedicine with pills mailed or picked up

Languages accommodated? Most languages accommodated

Wheelchair accessible? Yes

Travel assistance? Local transportation provided

Extras: Free parking at Renton and Tacoma locations, AAAHC-accredited (clinics meet quality standards set by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care)

Cedar River Clinics — Renton

63 Rainier Ave. S #200

Renton, WA 98057

(425) 255-0471

(800) 572-4223

Cedar River Clinics — Seattle (temporarily closed)

509 Olive Way, Suite 1454

Seattle, WA 98101

1-800-572-4223

Cedar River Clinics — Tacoma

1401-A Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Tacoma, WA 98405

1-800-572-4223

UW Medicine

Insurance accepted? Yes

Financial aid available? Yes

How early/late can you get an abortion here? Earliest: Ultrasound confirmation (or per provider) / Latest: Per provider

Does this clinic serve the transgender community? Yes

Can you get a medication abortion (abortion pill) here? Yes

Languages accommodated? Most languages accommodated

Wheelchair accessible? Yes

Travel assistance? No

Extras: Assistance with signing up for Washington Apple Health, connecting patients with primary care providers and services

UW Medical Center Roosevelt

4245 Roosevelt Way NE, 4th Floor,

Seattle, WA 98105

(206) 520-5000

UW Neighborhood Northgate Clinic

314 NE Thornton Place

Seattle, WA 98125

(206) 520-5000

Family Medicine Clinic at Harborview

Patricia Steel Building, 401 Broadway, Suite 2075

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 520-5000

UW Medical Center Montlake

1959 NE Pacific St.

Seattle, WA 98195

(206) 520-5000

The Lilith Clinic

Insurance accepted? Yes

Financial aid available? Yes

How early/late can you get an abortion here? Earliest: Positive pregnancy test and ultrasound confirmation / Latest: 26 weeks and 6 days

Does this clinic serve the transgender community? Yes

Can you get a medication abortion (abortion pill) here? Yes, up to 11 weeks

Languages accommodated? Most languages accommodated

Wheelchair accessible? Yes

Travel assistance? Can facilitate local transportation

Extras: Hotel discount for out-of-town patients

The Lilith Clinic

9730 3rd Ave. NE #200

Seattle, WA 98115

(206) 985-9553

All Women’s Health

Insurance accepted? Yes

Financial aid available? Yes

How early/late can you get an abortion here? Earliest: Positive pregnancy test and ultrasound confirmation / Latest: Through 26 weeks

Does this clinic serve the transgender community? Yes

Can you get a medication abortion (abortion pill) here? Yes

Languages accommodated? Most languages accommodated

Wheelchair accessible? Yes

Travel assistance? Local transportation providedExtras: Military discount, sedation available

All Women’s Health

3711 Pacific Ave. #200

Tacoma, WA 98418

(253) 471-3464

34617 11th Place S, Suite 302

Federal Way, WA 98003 (after Feb. 2023)

(253) 471-3464



While we’ve made every effort to update this list thoroughly for 2023, please let us know if you see a clinic or service missing from the list. And if you or someone you know has experienced particular challenges or discrimination at any local abortion clinics (or with any particular providers), the Emerald wants to hear from you. You can reach us at contact@SeattleEmerald.org.

📸 Featured Image: Screenshot from Google Maps featuring data from TerraMetrics.

