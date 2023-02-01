NEWS GLEAMS | ‘Seattle Gay News’ Archives Digitized; KVRU Invites the ‘Emerald’ for Educational Discussions; Free Seminars for Independent Contractors

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

✨Gleaming This Week✨

Inclusive LGBTQ+ pride flag. (Image: Queer flags/Shutterstock.com)

41 Years of ‘Seattle Gay News’ (SGN) Has Been Digitized to View Online

The Washington State Library has recently digitized 1,745 issues of Seattle Gay News (now known as SGN), which was founded in 1974 by George Bakan, an LGBTQ+ rights advocate who died in 2020. The paper, which is focused on issues concerning the LGBTQ+ community, continues to be published by Bakan’s daughter, Angela Cragin, both in print and online.

The Washington State Library is a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, and the digitization is part of the Washington Digital Newspapers (WDN) program. It collaborated with Seattle Municipal Archives, the University of Washington, The Seattle Public Library, the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), and former SGN editor Rick McKinnon. More issues will be digitized later this year.

The WDN website contains over 600,000 pages of historic Washington papers — from 1852 through 2020 — that are accessible online to the public at no charge. For more information about the WDN program and the Washington State Library, visit the WDN website and the Washington State Library website, or Ask A Librarian about interlibrary loans or visitation appointments.

KVRU Presents Monthly Educational Discussions, Including Feb. 1 with the ‘Emerald’

KVRU 105.7 FM is relaunching its in-person and online “Monthly Orientations and Educational Discussions,” which will take place on the first Wednesday of every month. From 6 to 7 p.m. will be the orientation for potential volunteers or those interested in working with KVRU; from 7 to 8 p.m. are educational discussions with local community partners. The focus is around how community partners have built their organizations and center their values in their work.

Tonight, Feb. 1, the South Seattle Emerald’s Executive Director Michael McPhearson and Interim Managing Editor Vee Hua will join KRVU in person at its studios (3642 33rd Ave. S., Suite C-5), and viewers can also participate via Zoom. RSVP by emailing Volunteer@KVRU.org.

Next month’s discussion on March 1 will be focused on “Documenting Black Voices & Stories with Nacala Ayele.”

Communities Rise Offers Seminars for Independent Contractors

Join Communities Rise for two free upcoming seminars suitable for independent contractors. Attorney Linda Fang of the Seattle law firm Keller Rohrback — who has a history in workers rights and immigrant rights — will be presenting at both sessions. Staff from the City of Seattle Office of Labor Standards will be present to answer questions.

Session 1: Independent Contractor Webinar — What to Know About the New City of Seattle Law

Thursday, Feb. 2, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. PST

This free webinar will cover the City of Seattle’s new Independent Contractor Protection Ordinance. It will give an overview of a new Seattle law that protects independent contractors. The session is recommended for small-business owners, freelancers, nonprofits, independent contractors, and those who might hire such employees.

Register online or view the resource guide for independent contractors.

Session 2: Hiring Entities Webinar — What to Know About the New City of Seattle Law

Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. PST

Similar to the previous one, this webinar is tailored more toward hiring entities and small businesses that would be doing hiring.

Register online or view the resource guide for independent contractors.

Stay up to date with upcoming events at Communities Rise via its website, events page, newsletter, or via email to SmallBiz@Communities-Rise.org.

Our content is funded in part by advertisements. To inquire about advertising with the Emerald, check out our media kit and fill out our application for more info.

The South Seattle Emerald website contains information and content supplied by third parties and community members. Information contained herein regarding any specific person, commercial product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the South Seattle Emerald, its directors, editors, or staff members.

Before you move on to the next story … The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With over 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!