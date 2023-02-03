Arts in the South End: February 2023

by Amanda Ong

February is a month filled with celebrations, from Black History Month to Mardi Gras to Valentine’s Day. And despite the (ever-) persistent cold, the South End is brimming with fantastic arts events, and you won’t want to miss out on them.

Know of something that should be on our list? Let us know at Arts@SeattleEmerald.org.

Open Until March 3, 2023

2301 E Union St., Suite H

Gallery ONYX is a gallery operating out of ARTE NOIR as an online publication dedicated to showcasing and uplifting Black art, artists, and culture. The gallery aims to showcase artists of the African diaspora in the Pacific Northwest. Their newest exhibit is “The Art of Bryon Stewart, Robert Horton, and Tsehaye Afewerki” and is currently open through March 3.

Open Until April 16, 2023

911 24th Ave.

Wa Na Wari’s current exhibit showcases the work of Black artists Kriston Banfield, Bonnie Hopper, Sable Elyse Smith, and Amanda Howell Whitehurst. Banfield is an artist from Trinidad and Tobago; Smith is an interdisciplinary artist based in New York; and Whitehurst is an illustrator from Jacksonville, Florida. Their exhibits will be on display through April 16, 2023.

“Sargasso Sea” by Caryn Friedlander. 1993. (Photo courtesy of ArtXchange Gallery.)

Elemental Gestures | Work by Caryn Friedlander and Alan Lau

Open until March 25, 2023

ArtXchange Gallery, 512 1st Ave. S

The ArtXchange Gallery presents “Elemental Gestures,” featuring the sumi-e painting and calligraphy of artists Alan Lau and Caryn Friedlander. Both artists studied in Japan. Lau paints primarily on Japanese rice paper using sumi ink, watercolor, pastel, and other media Now their art styles have skewed towards Northwest modernism. See their art at the ArtXchange Gallery before March 25.

Open until Feb. 23

101 Prefontaine Pl. S

“Essential City” is not only a showcase of impressive artists, it’s a love letter to Seattle. A reflection on Seattle as a home, a refuge, a boom and bust city, the exhibit features poet Tor Lee, visual artist Sara Osebold, and musician John Osebold — their work woven together into a multimedia love letter to Seattle.

Chip Sherman in the Intiman Theatre’s production of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window by Lorraine Hansberry. (Photo: Joe Moore)

Feb. 7–25

Erickson Theatre, 1524 Harvard Ave.

Its first professional production in Seattle, Intiman Theatre and The Williams Project present The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window by Lorraine Hansberry. Following a man named Sidney as he struggles with his personal life, the play reflects on mental health, race, and queerness. The cast features Max Rosenak, Chip Sherman, Caitlin Duffy Holiday, Alexandra Tavares , Lee Lebreton , and Francesca Root-Dodsen. Tickets are available on Intiman Theatre’s website.

Open Until Feb. 26

Walk Up Gallery, 3001 21st Ave. S

Having opened on Lunar New Year’s eve, “Monyee Chau and Tu’er Shen” celebrates the Lunar New Year 2023 with the story of the Chinese Rabbit Deity Tu’er Shen, patron and protector of same sex affairs. The artwork is based upon Chau’s upcoming zine and the research for it. Monyee Chau is a local Asian American artist and owner of flower flower. Their site-specific work is emphasized within their Walk Up Gallery installation. Walk up anytime!

Feb. 3–12

Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave.

Since 2005, Children’s Film Festival of Seattle has brought film to children as a tool for educating youth about racial equity, diversity, inclusivity, social justice, and global awareness through storytelling. The festival consistently stays relevant to vital community and global issues, as well as showcases some of the best cinema of the year. Find special events, feature films, short films, and workshops through their website, or watch the festival online! Purchase festival tickets and passes through the Northwest Film Forum website.

Arts grants, public art calls, and more are coming up in the next few months from 4Culture! The following is a list of grants available and with deadlines in the first half of the year.

Contact 4Culture for more info.

Amanda Ong (she/her) is a Chinese American writer from California. She is currently a master’s candidate at the University of Washington Museology program and graduated from Columbia University in 2020 with degrees in creative writing and ethnicity and race studies.

📸 Featured Image: A scene from Intiman Theatre’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window by Lorraine Hansberry, featuring cast from left to right: Holiday, Alexandra Tavares, Lee LeBreton, Caitlin Duffy, Max Rosenak, Chip Sherman,and Francesca Root-Dodson. (Photo: Joe Moore)

