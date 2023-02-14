Graphic depicting a red origami-heart balloon with a basket floating through a pink sky while dropping red hearts.
Community

Happy Valentine’s Day, 2023 | South End Love Notes

Brown text against a white and lavender background with the outlines of branches in the upper right and lower left corners. Message reads "To Mom From Mo. For everything you do, my love and gratitude."
Bright red text on a light pink circle, surrounded by candy hearts. A small cupid cutout is at the top of the circle. Message reads: "To Jenny, From Mark. You are the best, smartest, kindest, most beautiful and radiant person I know, and I am so lucky to love you. I'm yours forever ❤"
Black text in a dark purple frame with a heart outlined at the top. Message reads: "To Daniel, From Ranieri. Meu amor, você me faz feliz demais. Amo cada comento nosso junto. Você é a pessoa mais especial desse mundão todo, te amo muito muito muito ❤️"
Purple text against a light purple heart. Message reads: "To Jason From Pepper. Through all the ups and downs we have become stronger than before. I love being loved by you, you are a wonderful partner and may the next 3 years be better than the last! ❤️❤️❤️"
Black text against a pink background with white graph lines. There are purple, pink, and red heart cutouts of different sizes in the image. Message reads: "Thanks for being my DOG!!! ROOF-ROOF!! I Love Your Eyes. To Gary Larson From Jeanette Paoli."
Black text against a light pink background. Small hearts appear in the image. Message reads: "To Brian, From Gracie. Baby, I love you -- you are such a beacon of light for so many children at St. Therese. They are lucky to have you there and you are lucky to have them. And I am the luckiest of them all that I married such a good man."
Black text against a light pink and purple background with white squiggles at the top and bottom. Painted flowers appear in the upper right and bottom left corners. Message reads: "To Michael Charles, From Toshiko Hasegawa. It hasn't always been easy, but it's always been worth it. I love you, baby. Happy Valentine’s Day."
White text on a red background. An image of a white card with a red heart peeks out of a red envelope is at the bottom. Message reads: "To Michelle Baker, From Rebecca Baker. My love, my best friend, my favorite human, my wife; I adore you with every fiber of my soul. Every day is Valentine’s Day with you. My heart races, butterflies tickle my stomach and I smile with my entire being when you are near. You make the world a brighter place. You are the center of my universe. I have the perfect life because I start and end each day with you. You are my North Star. You deserve the world. I wish I was an octopus so I had more arms to hold you!"
Black text against a white background. Painted red hearts appear in the corners of the image. Message reads: "You are the most enchanting and the sweetest woman I’ve ever known, and I’m so grateful to get to hold and love you. I hope you’ll allow me to continue to love you in the ways you want and need. Happy Valentine's Day!! and Happy New Year ;) To my sweet pea, From your green bean."
Black text over a purple rectangle, with light and dark hearts appearing at the top. Message reads: "Thank you for showing the love consistently and with a happy heart as you participate in feeding our community. It takes a village and you continue to lead by example. To Food Distributors in Our Community, From Colored Girls Garden Club."

📸 Featured Image: Graphic by KENG MERRY/Shutterstock.com

Before you move on to the next story …
The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With over 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. 
 
If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. 
 
We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!