Mardi Gras in the South End

by Victor Simoes

Seattle may be miles away from New Orleans, but at least for the month of February, Seattleites can beat the winter freeze with the extravagance and excess of Mardi Gras celebrations. From jazz concerts to brass band blowouts and Cajun/Creole cuisine options, the Emerald has compiled a list of events and places to celebrate the traditions of this holiday, full of music, dancing, and lavish food, that will bring New Orleans a little closer to the South End this Fat Tuesday.

Mardi Gras Events

Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Jules Maes Saloon, 5919 Airport Way S.

This one-day fundraiser for HONK! Fest West (an annual free three-day music festival) will be full of funky beats and brassy blasts in a traditional Mardi Gras brass band blowout style. The highlights in the event lineup feature Filthy FemCorps, a local women and nonbinary brass band; Tacoma’s community street band, Tacomarama; and TMB Brass, a Seattle-based New Orleans party brass band.

Tickets are available on the event’s webpage.

Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S.

South Hudson Music Project, a nonprofit organization created to support the artistic and community activities of The Royal Room, will be responsible for bringing the best of jazz to Columbia City in celebration of Mardi Gras. Featuring an all-Seattle-based cast of musicians, The Royal Room brings the sound of New Orleans to Seattle this Fat Tuesday.

The event will have donation-based admissions.

Feb. 21, 8 p.m.

Nectar Lounge, L412 N. 36th St.

Combining the staple musical improvisations of jazz and soul with the rhythms and sounds of funk, R&B, and rock ’n’ roll, TUBALUBA and Unsinkable Heavies will join forces to transport the Nectar Lounge to a world of big solos, improvisations, and hypnotizing sounds.

To purchase advance tickets, visit the event’s official website.

Mardi Gras Food in the South End

Island Soul Restaurant

4369 Rainier Ave. S.

Island Soul is a family-run Caribbean-inspired restaurant that traditionally offers a special Mardi Gras menu. From Feb. 20–21, Island Soul’s menu will feature Cajun and Creole cuisine, like king cakes and jambalaya.

This ​​worker-owned restaurant in Rainier Beach offers a variety of Cajun-inspired dishes year-round. Menu favorites include the Cajun tofu sandwich, dirty rice, Jude’s burger, and gumbo.

For more details on reservations and the menu, visit the restaurant’s website.

Victor Simoes is an international student at the University of Washington pursuing a double degree in journalism and photo/media. Originally from Florianópolis, Brazil, they enjoy radical organizing, hyper pop, and their beloved cats. Their writing focuses on community, arts, and culture. You can find them on Instagram or Twitter at @victorhaysser.

📸 Featured Image: Brass musicians at HONK! Fest West in 2018. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Before you move on to the next story … The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With over 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!