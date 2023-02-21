We’re Hiring: The Emerald’s First Full-Time Managing Editor

by the Emerald Team

The South Seattle Emerald is excited to announce our opening for our first full-time Managing Editor! The Managing Editor joins the Executive Director in leading the publication in its unique, groundbreaking vision of restorative community-centered journalism and in developing and implementing an Emerald strategic plan to ensure a sustainable future.

In addition to running the Emerald’s day-to-day publishing operations — leading a team of editors, freelance writers, photographers, and illustrators — the Managing Editor will help plan and monitor the newsroom budget and will support the Executive Director in community engagement, grant strategies, and Emerald team-building efforts.

This second full-time hire for the Emerald represents not only our recent growth but also our confidence in the Emerald’s mission and in the community we serve.

If you’re a talented editorial professional in the Seattle area who believes in the Emerald’s mission to amplify the authentic narratives of South Seattle and beyond — and you’re looking for a rewarding job that makes a real difference in your community — take a look at the job description page. The position comes with a competitive benefits package and a number of perks, like a flexible work schedule and plenty of paid time off.

Come work with us!

JOB TYPE

Full-time. The South Seattle Emerald is a virtual office with occasional in-person meetings and events. The workweek is generally Monday to Thursday, with some weekend availability needed.

PAY

$70K to $80K, depending on experience and qualifications.

BENEFITS

Flexible schedule, 22 days of paid time off, 11 paid Holidays, and two floating paid Holidays. Additionally, the South Seattle Emerald suspends operations for the last two weeks of the year, and all employees have this period as paid time off.

Health Insurance, Vision Insurance, and Dental Insurance.

Must live in the Seattle Metro area or South King County Region, preferably in South Seattle.

Managing Editor Job Description/Application Instructions

📸 Featured Image: Photo by Hannah Letnich, used with permission. Edits by the Emerald Team.

