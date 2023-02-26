PONGO POETRY | Last Experiences

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. In the spring of 2022, Pongo began mentoring poetry with young people at the Echo Glen Children’s Center, a juvenile institution for youth serving criminal sentences. Studies of incarcerated youth indicate that up to 70% suffer from a mental health disorder and that many have experienced childhood trauma. The isolation, economic upheaval, and turmoil of the last two years have only exacerbated this issue. Youth at Echo Glen have endured significant mental and emotional challenges in the last two years, including increased rates of depression, anxiety, sleep issues, and behavioral challenges.

Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join Pongo’s certification pilot program this spring.

Last Experiences

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

The first step can be the longest

When you want to wanna try to do good

You don’t know how to start that road

You’d think about what you wanna do good for

The first step can be the most challenging

When you fear how it could go

Thinking about all the people that wanna see you down

It makes you wanna be on top the most

The first step can be the hardest

When you fight against yourself

That’s your hardest opponent

Constantly fighting in your mind

The first step is often the loneliest

When you don’t know if you got somebody down for the ride

Sometimes you take steps by yourself

Others might not keep up to the way you step

The first step can be an opening

Where the possibilities include a better way of living

A new start with your family

But sometimes a new start isn’t always good

The first step can be an ending

When you think you will lose all your old relationships

Abandonment is the worst

And that’s what I fear the most

Looking at the Past Through the Future

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

As I grew older, life was like riding in a car with trees rushing by.

There was so much to see like burnt down buildings

Life rushed by far too quickly and before I knew it,

I had left places behind like old friends

There are people I wish I could see again like my grandpa

When I think of them, I miss his cooking

There are some things I don’t miss.

It’s hard to think about the “lifestyle”

Looking out the window,

I think about where I’m headed.

I wonder if I can achieve my goals like graduating high school

I wonder what obstacles there might be along the way—like bumpy roads

Looking out the window while driving,

though my past is along for the ride,

there’s also my destination,

my future where I can achieve my future goals.

First Steps

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

The first step can be the longest

When you want to turn your life around for family and friends

The first step can be the most challenging

When you fear coming back to my old lifestyle and being around bad influences

The first step can be the hardest

When you fight against the urge to not do wrong — the desire to take the easy way out

The first step is often the loneliest

When you don’t know if you will give up

The first step can be an opening

Where the possibilities include a better lifestyle, more opportunities

The first step can be an ending

When you think you will lose everything you have worked for if you mess up

The first step can be a thrill

When you experience independence —

like doing things for yourself and not depending on others

The first step can be a joy

When you celebrate sobriety and a new life on your own.

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

