NEWS GLEAMS | King County Survey to Reduce Food Waste; Women’s History Month Discussions

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

✨Gleaming This Week✨

King County Releases Survey to Help Reduce Food Waste and Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions

King County’s Solid Waste Division is inviting the public to participate in an online survey about food and yard waste management, as a part of Re+. Re+ aims to reinvent the county’s waste system in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions and help the regional transition to a sustainable economy. The survey will better help the county manage garbage and food waste, as well as help inform future policies and legislation.

According to King County’s press release, “Businesses and households in King County in 2019 threw out enough edible food to feed everyone in Kirkland — about 92,000 people — for an entire year. Food production requires large amounts of resources, particularly water and energy, while creating significant greenhouse gas emissions. If food is not eaten and ends up at the landfill, its decay can create methane, a potent greenhouse gas.”

Anonymous survey responses will be accepted until April 30.

Seattle CityClub’s Black History Month Civic Cocktail conversation focused on the topic of “Legislators, Immigrant Stories, and Contributions.”

Seattle CityClub Kicks Off Women’s History Month Civic Cocktail Series Discussions

Seattle CityClub’s Civic Cocktail series connects elected and community leaders with the public for conversations around regional issues.

The Civic Cocktail event on Wednesday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. will be centered around women’s homelessness and women’s history. The program will begin with an overview of the challenges faced by unhoused women and the various initiatives or attempts which have been undertaken to address the issue. Moderator Lauren McGowan will speak with Marty Hartman, executive director of Mary’s Place, and Jeanice Hardy, regional director of King County Homeless & Family Services, who oversees YWCA’s housing and homelessness programs in the region.

The second part of the event will be led by Seattle CityClub’s executive director, Alicia Crank, with author and historian Marilyn Morgan, who wrote the book Trailblazing Black Women of Washington State.

RSVP for the March Civic Cocktail event via Eventbrite. It will be hosted both online (livestreamed) and in-person at The Collective (400 Dexter Ave. N #120) in South Lake Union.

Verity Credit Union Offers Microgrants During Spring 2023 Cycle

Since 2017, Verity Credit Union has been offering a Microgrant Program which provides small grants to organizations and nonprofits serving historically underserved communities and individuals across Washington State. Its focus is on organizations who otherwise may have “limited access to traditional funding due to organizational size, age, or tax-exemption status.”

Their Fall 2022 grant cycle awarded $2,500 grants to:

Verity’s Spring 2023 Microgrants will offer $2,000 in unrestricted funds. Ideal organizations have less than $250,000 in assets and benefit historically marginalized communities.

Applications are open now and due March 15, with award determinations made by April 15 and funds allocated April 30.

Applications can be submitted in-person at Verity branches or online. Apply or view full details on their website.

