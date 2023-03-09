Arts in the South End: A March 2023 Roundup

by Victor Simoes

Last Updated on March 9, 2023

It’s March, spring is almost here, and Seattle’s art scene is blossoming with even more events than previous months. From an Afrofuturistic sci-fi musical hybrid movie and other film festivals to Real Change’s open house and a one-night-only burlesque show, this month has options that appeal to almost every taste, mood, and sound.

Below, the Emerald compiled a list of art events throughout the South End and beyond, so keep reading to find what March has to offer.

Art Exhibits and Shows

Seattle Art Museum,1300 1st Ave., Seattle

March 9–May 29

This Seattle Art Museum exhibition displays over 100 textiles from all over the world. The pieces come from various weaving techniques using wool and cotton threads in natural and dyed tones. Through a multi-sensorial journey, visitors can interact closely with the multiple influences and cultures present in the exhibition and even walk into an Ikat, a type of Indonesian artisanal weaving in which the threads are dyed before being woven.

Gallery 4Culture, 101 Prefontaine Pl. S, Seattle

March 2–30

Rebecca Cummins and Stephanie Simek try to find meaning in nothingness on “Lumina.” The exhibition explores dualities of presence and absence, light and darkness, the lack and the whole, through black-and-white photographs and sculptural objects.

Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St., Seattle

March 11, 5–9 p.m.

Centered around the theme “Hometown Heroes,” the Wing Luke’s hybrid annual dinner and auction will shed light on a different kind of superheroes who, without superpowers, have inspired generations and changed the local Asian American community for the better.

The in-person event has reached capacity, but registration for the virtual program remains open.

Artist T.R. Miles Unveils New Work at Skyway Park

Sunday, March 12, 2–4 p.m.

Skyway Park, 12010 71st Ave. S, Seattle

Artist T.R. Miles will be unveiling four new art panels for the basketball and street hockey court at Skyway Park. Miles’ “broken glass” style of artwork celebrates the Skyway community, depicting the Skyway Park Bowl and logo of the Seattle Kraken.

A Long Walk to Hope: Exploring Seattle’s Martin Luther King Jr. Annual March Through Photos

Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S Massachusetts St., Seattle

Jan. 16–April 29

Through a series of photographs, regular Emerald contributor Susan Fried explores the long history of Seattle’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day march, which has been celebrated since 1983.

Climate Pledge Arena, 334 1st Ave. N, Seattle

Feb. 16–March 13

The First Residence, a new residency program for Native American artists at Climate Pledge Arena, premiered its first exhibition, “The Salmon People,” in February. The immersive project blends Coast Salish illustration, video, and motion tracking to create an underwater world that invites the audience to rethink their relationship with nature, the threatened salmon population, and the worlds we share with other life forms.

Seattle Office of Arts & Culture’s ARTS at King Street Station Gallery, 303 S Jackson St., Seattle

Feb. 2–April 6

Composed of 11 individual pieces, this exhibition by trans Indigenous artists Raven TwoFeathers, Ty Defoe, Raven Kameʻenui-Becker, Comunidad Catrileo+Carrion, Elijah Forbes, and Hexe Fey challenges the static idea of gender, guiding the viewer through the connection between gender norms and colonialism.

Theater, Music, and Performance

West Hall, Oddfellows Building, 915 E Pine St., Seattle

March 11, 8 p.m

The Reigning Queen of Burlesque, Loulou La Duchesse De Riere, is coming to Seattle for a one-night-only performance. Past and current monarchs of the world of burlesque, including Seattle Queer Monarch Judas Saint James and Queen of the Noire Festival Chola Magnolia, will join De Riere to dive into the history of burlesque cultures.

Tickets are available on the event webpage.

Acts on Stage,10806 12th Ave. SW, Seattle

March 31–April 9

Obie Award-winning Pipeline, a play about a family’s experience of the school-to-prison pipeline, returns to Seattle after making its debut at the Seattle Public Theater one year ago. You can find information about tickets and performance times on the Acts on Stage website.

Theatre Off Jackson, 409 7th Ave. S, Seattle

March 30–April 1

Noveltease Theatre brings and Theatre Off Jackson are producing a new adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo, one of French literature’s most notable classics for over 150 years. Tickets for the play are available on the Noveltease Theatre webpage.

The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S, Seattle

March 15, 7:30 p.m.

The March 15 edition of The Royal Room’s running series highlighting some of the most talented individuals to work with the piano is dedicated to the work of the father of Jazz piano, Earl Hines.

Events at The Seattle Public Library

Central Library, Microsoft Auditorium, 1000 4rth Ave., Seattle

March 10, 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of stories from Indigenous authors Sasha taqwšəblu LaPointe, Deborah Jackson Taffa, T. Kira Madden, and Brandon Basham. Presented by the Institute of American Indian Arts and the Authors Guild.

Online

March 12, 2–4 p.m.

A virtual monthly series of local author readings and open mic that includes poetry, essays, novel excerpts, and short stories. Presented in partnership with the African-American Writers Alliance.

Central Library, Microsoft Auditorium, 1000 4rth Ave., Seattle

March 15, 7–8 p.m.

A conversation with Karl Marlantes and Dr. Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai about her novel Dust Child, a story of family trauma during the Vietnam war, overcoming secrets, and the power of forgiveness. The event will also include performances by Susan Lieu and Claudia Castro Luna.

Online

March 21, 7–8:15 p.m.

An event in Spanish and English

Enjoy poetry readings from poets Claudia Castro Luna, Juan Carlos Reyes, Raul Sanchez, and more. Co-curated by Seattle Civic Poet Shin Yu Pai, La Sala, and Seattle Escribe.

Central Library, Level 4, Room 1, 1000 4th Ave., Seattle

March 30, 7–8:30 p.m.

An event in Spanish and English

Latine dancers, authors, and artists will join Claudia Castro Luna in a discussion about creativity and the influences of culture and language on art.

Noteworthy Films and Film Festivals

Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave., Seattle

March 29–April 2

Directed by Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman, the sci-fi musical hybrid set in Rwanda builds on the transcendent connection between an intersex African hacker, a coltan miner, and the cosmic consequences of their relationship. In-person only.

Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave., Seattle

March 29, 7.00 p.m.

A Letter to A’ma is a recollection of Taiwan’s collective past and lost memories that reveal a fractured history marked by centuries of colonization. The Director Hui-Ling Chen will attend a post-screening Q&A. In-person only.

Online and various venues

March 11–26

The 28th Seattle Jewish Film Festival features highlights of global Jewish cinema, director talks, and other special events. Virtual and in-person at various venues.

You can get passes and learn more about the programming at the festival website.

March 23–26

The first-ever edition of Make Believe, a genre cinema film festival, seeks to entertain its audiences while expanding the definition of “genre film.”

Tickets and information about the festival’s programming are available on Make Believe Seattle’s website.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, 805 E Pine St., Seattle

March 17–19

The hybrid (in-person and virtual) festival addresses architecture and design from the point of view of film art. The Festival will include performances and interactive activities promoting the study of humanity through how we shape the physical world around us.

You can learn more about the programming and buy tickets in advance at Northwest Film Forum’s website.

Other Events

(Photo courtesy of Real Change.)

96 South Main St., Seattle

March 16, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. and March 18, 12–2 p.m.

Local publication Real Change invites the community to meet vendors and staff, and go behind the scenes of their coverage of homelessness, the housing crisis, and local politics.

Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington (JCCCW)

1414 S Weller St., Seattle

March 25, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and March 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Held twice a year, The JCCCW’s All Things Japanese Sale is a sale event that includes various Japanese items, including dishware, decor, and clothing at discounted prices.

March 24–April 9

Various Seattle South End restaurants

The 12th Annual Plate of Nations event is back, with over 40 participating southeast Seattle restaurants. From Ethiopian and Eritrean foods to Vietnamese, East Indian, Mexican street food, and much more, participating restaurants are offering menu specials from March 24 through April 9. Visit Plate of Nation’s official website to download your “passport.” Collect stamps at every participating restaurant you visit and fill up your passport to be eligible to win prizes. It’s a wonderful, and tasty, way to support the South End’s culinary scene.

