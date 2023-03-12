PONGO POETRY | The Future

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join Pongo’s certification pilot program this spring!

How I Grew Up

by a young person at CSTC

I always felt abandoned

like a leftover shoe that no one liked

I always felt like my mind shattered like a glass bottle

I feel like I’m the only one in this world that’s empty

I feel like I’m a puppy that’s been taken away from his mother

I always saw the color blue when I’m lonely

I feel like a newborn mouse that hasn’t opened his eyes

I call out my mother’s name but she’s not around

I always saw shadows that no one else sees

I feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders

I always felt like a discolored leaf, different from others

I know I get through this but the question is how…

Untitled

by a young person at CSTC

If I was a color,

I would be yellow

Yellow like the sun

Or the stars that shine at night

Yellow to me is happy

If I was a color,

I would be deep blue

Like the ocean

Like the sadness I feel each night

Or the color your skin turns with a bruise

If I was a color,

I would be black like the night

And the pain in my life

The Future

by a young person at CSTC

When I think about the future,

I feel anxious about the unknown

and I want to go home

be with my family

so we can do family nights

games and watch movies

but I also want to go to college

When I think about the future

I picture myself in a college dorm

with a roommate

having fun together

going out to lunch

studying together

traveling with friends in the summer

all over the states in a car

checking out the national parks

and doing hikes there

When I think about the future

I want to be a therapist

to help teenagers

have a better life

to help them work through their struggles

I think I could help them

because of the things I went through and

the way I came out of it all

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

