NEWS GLEAMS | SPS Invites Public to Budget Deficit Meeting; City Seeks Youth for Employment Program

Aerial shot of Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Seattle Public Schools Invites Community to Budget Meetings to Address Projected Deficit

On Monday, March 20, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., Seattle Public Schools (SPS) will be hosting a virtual session, open to all, so that the public can learn more about the SPS budget. Hosted on Zoom in a webinar format, the session comes at a time when the school district is facing what it describes as a “significant projected budget deficit”; it is anticipated that SPS will answer frequently asked questions and offer planning strategies that the school district plans to implement. The event follows their Feb. 28 work session around the school budget.

According to the “Funding Our Future” section of the SPS’ website, this deficit is the result of several factors. Reasons they cite include “district decisions regarding programming and operations in support of our students; declining student enrollment while maintaining staffing levels; increased student and staff needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; persistent gaps in state basic education funding.”

The Seattle School Board is required to pass a balanced budget and plan to work throughout the spring to address these issues. They will vote on a final 2023–24 budget on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

WEBINAR PARTICIPATION INFORMATION

Log on using Zoom and enter passcode 997311.

Dial into Zoom by phone using the number (253) 205-0468 and Webinar ID: 844 5720 4378, then enter passcode 997311.

Watch the livestream via the Seattle Public Schools TV YouTube Channel.

Interpretation will be available in American Sign Language (ASL), Amharic, Cantonese, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese interpreters.

SPS’ “Funding Our Future” webpage goes in-depth on some of the frequently asked questions related to the SPS budget, provides a calendar of upcoming related events, shows archives of pass Seattle School Board meetings, and much more.

The Douglass-Truth Branch of The Seattle Public Library. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Seattle Public Library Branches Will Close for One Day on Wednesday, March 22

All locations of the Seattle Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, March 22, including The Central Library (1000 4th Ave.), for a staff in-service day. All branch library parking garages will also be closed, with the exception of the Central Library Garage.

Any library books due on that date will be automatically due on Thursday, March 23, when regular operating hours resume at all branches.

City-Run Youth Employment Program Seeks Participants Aged 16–24

The City of Seattle’s Human Services Department is seeking participants for the Seattle Youth Employment Program (SYEP), a City-run initiative for young people ages 16–24 who may have an interest in career-building. The six-month program, with two-hour weekly sessions, offers young participants a stipend to participate in workforce training opportunities. It is designed for those from “communities that experience racial, social, and economic disparities to gain skills and pursue meaningful careers that pay well,” according to a press release from the City.

Class portions of the program will teach participants skills around collaboration, communication, resumes, cover letters, networking, and financial literacy, as well as have potential opportunities for interfacing with industry professionals. Participants will learn in a cohort model with peers of similar ages.

Participants must live within Seattle city limits, be ages 16–24 at the start of the program, and live in a household with an income at or below 80% area median income.

Applications are open through Friday, March 24, and the program will begin Wednesday, July 5. Online applications and full details, including important dates, can be seen on the Human Services Department website.

For additional assistance, interested parties can call (206) 386-1375 or email SYEP@Seattle.gov with inquiries. Interpretation services are also available.

