South End Scoop: Books & More From KCLS — March 2023

The King County Library System (KCLS) and the South Seattle Emerald are teaming up to bring you the “South End Scoop.” Dig into this community-centered column each month for great book, music, movie, and event recommendations from your local librarians.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with the excellent recommendations below. For more suggestions, check out the full reading list on our website.

LIBRARIAN PICKS

Kids (Ages 3 to 7)

Milloo’s Mind: The Story of Maryam Faruqi, Trailblazer for Women’s Education by Reem Faruqi, illustrated by Hoda Hadadi

Milloo’s Mind is a picture book biography of Maryam Faruqi, nicknamed “Milloo,” the founder of Happy Home Schools who gave thousands of girls access to education in Pakistan. Born in 1920, at a time when women’s access to education was limited, Milloo was not permitted to continue her schooling past fifth grade. But Milloo loved to learn! She found a way to keep studying, graduated from college, became a teacher, and opened her own schools in Pakistan, which still educate girls today. Reem Faruqi, Milloo’s granddaughter, also became a teacher. She provides a touching look into her grandmother’s legacy with this inspirational read for youngsters.

Kids and Tweens (Ages 8 to 13)

Muslim Girls Rise: Inspirational Champions of Our Time by Saira Mir, illustrated by Aaliya Jaleel

Celebrate Ramadan — which begins in March this year — and Muslim women’s achievements with this diverse collection of 19 mini-biographies about contemporary Muslim women. Muslim Girls Rise features the extraordinary lives of a comedian, an activist, a politician, an artist, a mathematician, two Nobel Peace Prize winners, and more. It is also available as an audiobook and a motion picture adaptation on DVD and streaming video.

Teens (Ages 14 to 17)

Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists: A Graphic History of Women’s Fight for Their Rights by Mikki Kendall, illustrated by A. D’Amico

Mikki Kendall’s graphic novel starts with six students arguing over a question: “Women’s Rights: Who Won Them?” To find the answer, their teacher whisks them away to the year 3000 BCE. Readers travel back in time alongside the students, learning that the history of women’s rights is complex. We meet female leaders from around the world, including members of royalty, warriors, suffragists, and LGBTQIA+ activists, who describe their struggles and the appalling misogynistic and bigoted attitudes they have faced. Kendall will leave you feeling fired up to fight for a more inclusive world.

Adults (Ages 18 and Older)

Burn the Page: A True Story of Torching Doubts, Blazing Trails, and Igniting Change by Danica Roem

March 31 is Transgender Day of Visibility, which is a perfect reason to check out this moving memoir by the first openly trans person to be elected as a state legislator in the United States. Delegate Danica Roem has represented Virginia’s 13th District since 2017. Her memoir might not be what you’d expect from a politician. A self-described “metal-head journalist stepmom,” Roem is surprisingly down-to-earth and open about the messier aspects of life, which is what makes her book such an appealing and candid read.

Recommendations courtesy of KCLS children’s librarian Destinee Sutton. Destinee works at the White Center Library and enjoys helping readers of all ages find great books. Catch her at Story Times for children and find her online at her blog.

UPCOMING EVENTS

KCLS offers a variety of in-person and online events and activities for all ages! All events are free. Find one that interests you on the King County Library System website.

Sunday, March 19, 3–4 p.m.

Online

Learn how to access disability services and resources from a panel of local health advocates and organizations.

Wednesday, March 22, 5–6 p.m.

Kent Panther Lake Library

Hear from indie bestselling author Bethany C. Morrow as she is interviewed by a panel of local teenagers. Every teen who attends will receive a free copy of her book A Song Below Water, courtesy of the King County Library System Foundation.

Catch indie bestselling author Bethany C. Morrow at the Kent Panther Lake Library on March 22, where she will be interviewed by local teens about her book “A Song Below Water.” (Photo courtesy of KCLS)

Thursday, March 23, 3:30–5 p.m.

Online

Learn how to code with Python while learning about notable women in tech! Presented in partnership with Girls Who Code, this workshop is held weekly, with rotating meetings in person or online.

Friday, March 24 and 31, 2:45–3:45 p.m.

Tukwila Library

Step into chill vibes and a judgment-free zone to learn about how yoga and meditation can help manage stress and support your well-being. No experience necessary.



Sunday, March 26, 2–3:30 p.m.

Renton Highlands Library

Learn about what and when to plant in the Pacific Northwest at this helpful gardening workshop. Held in partnership with Sustainable Renton, you’ll dig into rotation and companion planting concepts so you can get the most out of your vegetable garden this year.

ADDITIONAL SERVICES AND RESOURCES

Taxes are almost due! Pick up or print tax forms at any KCLS library, and get free one-on-one help filing your taxes at a number of Tax Help events that we’re holding in March and April. Get more information on the King County Library System website.

NEED A LIBRARY CARD?

Residents in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the City of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a physical card to access our full collection, or a digital eCard to access our digital collection. Visit the King County Library System website to get started. Contact Ask KCLS if you need assistance with your account, or call 425-462-9600 or 800-462-9600.

