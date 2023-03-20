NEWS GLEAMS | UN Offers Solutions on Climate Change; Free Strobe Smoke Alarms

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

✨Gleaming This Week✨

United Nations’ IPCC Releases Study With Recommendations for Climate Change

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released the short version of their Climate Change 2023: AR6 Synthesis Report, with an associated video, and a longer version to come soon.

According to Reuters, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated that the rate of temperature rise is at its highest in 2,000 years and “urged rich nations on Monday to slash emissions sooner after a new assessment from scientists said there was little time to lose in tackling climate change.” He stated, “Concentrations of carbon dioxide are at their highest in at least 2 million years. The climate time-bomb is ticking.”

The report stresses that there is a window of opportunity for the global community to course-correct collectively. Emissions must be cut in half by the mid-2030s to limit global temperature rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

IPCC has also included an abbreviated Summary for Policymakers. Section A is focused on current status on trends, section B on future climate change, risks, and long-term responses, and section C on responses in the near term. Solutions for near-term change include: urgency of near-term integrated climate action, near-term action, mitigation and adaptation options across sytems, synergies and trade-offs with sustainable development, equity and inclusion, governance and policies, and finance, technology, and international cooperation.

The 37-page report and presentation slidedeck are available on IPCC’s website, and a press release is available in English, French, Chinese, Arabic, Russian, and Spanish.

Department of Health Offers Telehealth Clinic Options

Washington State’s Department of Health has a new telehealth resource to help residents find sexual or reproductive health care services, such as screenings for sexually transmitted infections and PrEP for HIV prevention, as well as birth control refills, pregnancy options counseling, and emergency contraceptives. Resources for gender-affirming care are available at some sites for individuals who have previously received the services from their provider.

Telehealth allows for health care services through video or audio calls, without an in-person visit. The service allows patients to schedule appointments from any provider and clinic to offer telehealth services, which may vary by clinic or provider. Insurance and Medicare may pay for these services, as with standard in-office appointments.

For more information, visit the Washington State Department of Health’s website.

Seattle Fire Department Chief Harold Scoggins speaks at a press conference at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington, on Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo: Carolyn Bick)

Seattle Fire Department Offers Free Smoke Strobe Alarms

On Saturday, April 1, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is hosting a Fire Safety Fair for Southwest and West Seattle residents. In addition to a number of activities, SFD will also offer free strobe smoke alarms, which detect smoke and carbon monoxide, for d/Deaf and hard-of-hearing Seattle residents. Strobe smoke alarms use flashing strobe lights as a means of alert, as opposed to emitting a high-pitched alarm sound. For those who are eligible, the fire alarms will be installed by Seattle firefighters.

According to a press release by Councilmember Lisa Herbold, “The event offers an opportunity for families to meet local firefighters, explore fire equipment like ladder trucks and fire engines, and even join Chief Scoggins for a Firefighter Story Time.”

The Fire Safety Fair will take place from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Station 37 (7700 35th Ave. SW). Seattle residents who are interested in a free strobe smoke alarm can contact SFD by emailing FireInfo@Seattle.gov or fill out an online form, which also includes eligibility requirements.

