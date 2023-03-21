Office for Civil Rights Interim Dir. Quoted Homophobic Pastor in 2023 Email to Staff

SOCR also partnered with an anti-LGBTQ+ organization in 2022, and allegedly ignored residents who claimed police violated their constitutional rights.

by Carolyn Bick

The Emerald has learned that the Seattle Office for Civil Rights (SOCR) interim Dir. Derrick Wheeler-Smith sent an email to staff in January that quoted Dr. Bob Moorehead, the homophobic former pastor of Kirkland’s Overlake Christian Church, and misattributed the quote to late comedian George Carlin.

Moorehead resigned from the church in 1998, after allegations that he had sexually abused at least 17 young men in the 1970s. The quote Wheeler-Smith used is an essay that appears to be a critique on modern society. In the essay, the author mentions “throwaway morality” in a list of items followed by “one-night stands, overweight bodies, and pills that do everything from cheer, to quiet, to kill.” The essay has made the rounds of email inboxes for nearly two decades with Carlin’s name — and others’ — attached, though Snopes attempted to correct the record in a 2001 article.

The Emerald also learned that Wheeler-Smith made the decision to partner with World Vision — an anti-LGBTQ+ Christian organization that, according to its own website, requires “sexual abstinence for all single employees and faithfulness within the Biblical covenant of marriage between a man and a woman” — for SOCR’s backpack giveaway this past August.

A City commissioner has also told the Emerald that Wheeler-Smith and SOCR have allegedly ignored residents who claimed that Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers violated their constitutional rights.

But despite knowing about the January email and receiving multiple messages of concern about it and Wheeler-Smith’s behavior — as well as outright rescindment of support, when reaching out for recommendations — it appears that Mayor Bruce Harrell may still appoint Wheeler-Smith as the permanent head of SOCR. SOCR Deputy Dir. Fahima Mohamed told the Emerald in an email that “Director Wheeler-Smith has not been confirmed yet,” but when the Emerald asked whether the office expects him to be appointed, Mohamed declined to comment.

The Emerald received a copy of Wheeler-Smith’s email, which is reproduced in full below, minus the emojis Wheeler-Smith used. The main body of the email comes from Moorehead’s essay, “The Paradox of Our Time,” in the book Words Aptly Spoken.

“Hello,

“I wish each of you the very best, especially good health. I know everything below does not apply to everyone, but George Carlin is a comedian who has been known to drop some nuggets. Below is my Happy New Year Wish: Here’s to a powerfully productive 2023 for SOCR! George Carlin expressed the message of reflection & perspective for starting the new year best- I hope 2023 brings you many breathtaking moments!

“The paradox of our time in history is that we have taller buildings but shorter tempers, wider Freeways, but narrower viewpoints. We spend more, but have less, we buy more, but enjoy less. We have bigger houses and smaller families, more conveniences, but less time. We have more degrees but less sense, more knowledge, but less judgment, more experts, yet more problems, more medicine, but less wellness. We drink too much, smoke too much, spend too recklessly, laugh too little, drive too fast, get too angry, stay up too late, get up too tired, read too little, watch TV too much, and pray too seldom.We have multiplied our possessions, but reduced our values. We talk too much, love too seldom, and hate too often.

“We’ve learned how to make a living, but not a life. We’ve added years to life not life to years. We’ve been all the way to the moon and back, but have trouble crossing the street to meet a new neighbor. We conquered outer space but not inner space. We’ve done larger things, but not better things. We’ve cleaned up the air, but polluted the soul. We’ve conquered the atom, but not our prejudice. We write more but learn less. We plan more, but accomplish less. We’ve learned to rush, but not to wait. We build more computers to hold more information, to produce more copies than ever, but we communicate less and less. These are the times of fast foods and slow digestion, big men and small character, steep profits, and shallow relationships.

“These are the days of two incomes, but more divorce, fancier houses, but broken homes. These are days of quick trips, disposable diapers, throwaway morality, one-night stands, overweight bodies, and pills that do everything from cheer, to quiet, to kill. It is a time when there is much in the showroom window and nothing in the stockroom. A time when technology can bring this letter to you, and a time when you can choose either to share this insight or to just hit delete…

“We look forward to seeing each of you at our in-person All-Staff meeting in a couple weeks!”

The Emerald has learned that SOCR staff raised concerns about Wheeler-Smith’s email with Seattle Human Resources. The Emerald has also received emails dated more than a month apart in which commissioners from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and the Seattle Women’s Commission (SWC) expressed concerns about Wheeler-Smith.

SHRC Commissioner Matthew Mitnick forwarded Wheeler-Smith’s January email to the Mayor’s Office on Jan. 12, and said that he was “concerned with many of the sentiments expressed in the attached email from Derrick Wheeler-Smith.” Mitnick specifically pointed out that the quote was from “anti-LGTBQ+ pastor Bob Moorehead.”

The Emerald obtained an email in which Dan Nolte, who works as a Seattle City Council liaison in Harrell’s office, acknowledged receipt of Mitnick’s concerns.

“Thank you for this, and yes, I’ve already reached out to the other commissions for their thinking as well,” Nolte wrote. “I’ve aimed to give you plenty of time to compile your thoughts and respond with collective thinking as a commission as a whole. I look forward to hearing back!”

Mitnick told the Emerald that in his view, the email and its sentiments run counter to SOCR’s entire mission.

“From my observations as a SHRC co-chair, Wheeler-Smith, in his capacity as the Interim Director of a department that is supposed to advance civil rights and end barriers to equity, has done anything but that. He remained silent when the SCAO intimidated commissioners with legal action. He openly quoted anti LGBTQ+ Pastor Bob [Moorehead],” Mitnick told the Emerald. “As a result, our commission has has [sic] to do Wheeler-Smith’s job for him. He has shown that his only loyalties lie with the Mayor, a power structure that self-selects leadership who will maintain the status-quo.

“The email I reference demonstrates how Wheeler-Smith will readily propagate language that puts down others before actually fighting for their civil rights,” Mitnick continued. “How can we expect him to protect residents’ civil rights if he willingly shares sentiments that run counter to these very rights with members of his own staff?”

Mitnick also told the Emerald that Wheeler-Smith allegedly failed to respond when Seattle residents went to SOCR “with clear evidence that their constitutional rights were violated.”

“Numerous community members have reached out to me, specifically asking for the SHRC to step into cases in which the City of Seattle, notably the police department, violated their constitutional rights,” Mitnick told the Emerald.

While Mitnick did not go into detail, in order to protect these residents’ privacy, he said that according to these residents, Wheeler-Smith and SOCR claimed “they had no capacity to help or investigate. They also told residents to call a civil rights attorney. What is the point of having [SOCR] if they are asking residents to hire attorneys?”

The SOCR website states that “We enforce laws against illegal discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations and contracting within Seattle city limits.”

SWC Commissioner Tana Yasu wrote in a Feb. 24 email to commissioners in a different commission that she was rescinding her recommendation of Wheeler-Smith for the position of SOCR director “based on recent behaviors of the interim director and some of his staff.”

Yasu told the Emerald that the formal email she sent rescinding her recommendation was from her alone, and not on behalf of the SWC.

It is immediately unclear how many other commissioners and whole commissions may have objected to Wheeler-Smith’s potential permanent appointment, but Yasu told the Emerald that the co-chairs of City of Seattle’s Five Commissions — the Disability Commission, the SWC, the SHRC, the LGBTQ Commission, and the Immigrant and Refugee Commission — had planned to meet to discuss the matter the week of March 6 and issue a formal statement after the meeting.

After multiple follow-up emails from the Emerald, Yasu told the Emerald that the co-chairs were not yet ready to make a statement. When the Emerald asked whether it was correct to say that the co-chairs had met, but were not yet ready to issue a formal statement, she answered, “No, it’s not. I would like if you can be patient.”

However, the Emerald had simultaneously reached out to Mitnick to ask whether the meeting had taken place. Mitnick confirmed for the Emerald that the meeting in question had taken place the week of March 6, and sent the Emerald the virtual invite reflecting the meeting. According to the invitation, the meeting took place over Zoom, a virtual meeting platform, on Wednesday, March 8.

The Emerald asked for comment from Wheeler-Smith, SOCR, and the Mayor’s Office regarding the email and the commissioners’ concerns, and specifically from Wheeler-Smith and SOCR regarding Wheeler-Smith’s decision to partner with World Vision. The Emerald also reached out to Nolte.

None of them have responded.

