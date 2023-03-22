NEWS GLEAMS | Ramadan Begins; Seattle Social Housing PDA Seeks Board Members

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

Prayer, fasting, studying the Quran, and community connections are all important observances during Ramadan. Pictured are community members gathering for iftar at Wasat during last year’s Ramadan. (Photo: Melanie Yap)

Ramadan Begins; Global Report Shows Trends

Depending on when the crescent moon appears, beginning today, March 22, or tomorrow, March 23, at sundown, Muslims around the world will celebrate Ramadan — a holy month that honors the time when Allah, through the angel Gabriel, revealed the first verses of the holy book of Islam, the Quran, to Muhammad, a caravan trader.

The month of fasting, prayer, and reflection are based on the Islamic lunar character and vary year to year; in 2023, Ramadan will last until sundown on Friday, April 21, or Saturday, April 22.

TGM’s Ramadan Global Survey has recently published a study with 9,600 participants from 14 countries and across three continents. Of the 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide, they share that 98% will likely celebrate Ramadan, with 94% claiming that they will fast this year.

The report, though focused much on consumer data, shows that Ramadan is highly anticipated. An average of 97% of Muslims worldwide strongly agreed that it was one of the most-awaited times of year, and 92% enjoyed it because it allowed them the opportunity to spend time with family.

South Seattle Emerald has a guide for Ramadan events, including a number of community-sponsored iftars to break the fast.

Seattle Social Housing Public Development Authority (PDA) Board Seeks Members

Initiative 135 passed on Feb. 14, and it is a citizen-initiated measure to create a Seattle Social Housing Developer — or a Public Development Authority (PDA) that will help “develop, own, and maintain publicly financed mixed-income social housing developments.”

The Seattle Renters’ Commission (SRC), through the Department of Neighborhoods (DON), are currently seeking members for their new board of directors, who are each expected to spend up to 20 hours per month in their role. They will oversee the PDA as it is formed, and seven of the 13 will initially be appointed by the Seattle Renters’ Commission.

According to the press release from DON, “Per the terms of the initiative, the board members appointed by the Seattle Renters’ Commission shall include at least one (1) member who has experienced housing insecurity; at least one (1) member who has experienced financial eviction; and at least one (1) member who has been displaced. In addition, they shall represent a range of incomes, including three (3) members living at 0–50% Area Median Income (AMI); two (2) members living at 50–80% AMI; and two (2) members living at 80–100% AMI.”

Full details on the roles and responsibilities of the board of directors can be found in the Charter for the Seattle Social Housing Developer PDA.

Those who are interested in being considered for the Seattle Renters’ Commission should complete an online application by Friday, March 31, at 11:59 p.m. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Language access services can be accessed by emailing DON_SRC_Liaison@Seattle.gov.

Grassroots Organization Po Poets Project Brings UnTour March 24–26

The Po Poets Project, self-described as “a grassroots project of the houseless and Indigenous peoples-led movement known as POOR magazine,” will bring their UnTour events to Seattle from March 24 to 26.

Over the course of five events, they will share curriculum, workshops, film, poetry, performance and prayer, “to promote an innovative model to solving homelessness called Homefulness,” according to their press release. Their events will be centered around their newest books.

Events include the following:

Friday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m.

Pioneer Square

Opening Blessing

Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Left Bank Books (92 Pike St. #B)

Book reading, performance, and film showing of When Mama and Me Lived Outside, which focused on a children’s book that focuses on one family’s journey through homelessness, followed by a Q&A.

Saturday, March 25, at TBA

Roofless Radio Street Writing Workshop

Saturday, March 25, at 5:30 p.m.

Ada Technical Books and Café (425 15th Ave. E)

Po Poets book reading and performance

Sunday, March 26, at 3:00 p.m.

Starting at Leschi Park, Lakeside Ave. S, and E Yesler Way

UnTour of Chief Si’Ahl

See a Google Calendar of events on POOR magazine’s website.

